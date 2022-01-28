McDonald’s New Hacked Menu Embraces Chaos

Have we as a culture become too enamored of hacks? In our endless quest for productivity and optimization, we’re hacking everything: our jobs, our diets, even our mental health. Nothing like furiously scrolling “Top Ten Mental Health Hacks” in the midst of a panic attack, am I right?

Call it a casualty of living through late-stage capitalism, this endless drive to streamline our existence until we’re all smooth, aerodynamic human torpedoes hurtling through the universe. But not all hacks are alike, as we can see from McDonald’s Menu Hacks.

The fast food giant chose chaos with four new menu hacks available for a limited time. Beginning January 31, you can order the Hash Brown McMuffin, Crunchy Double, Surf + Turf, and Land, Air, & Sea Burger. The Hash Brown McMuffin is something many of us are already doing, namely sticking a hash brown into an Egg McMuffin sandwich.

But the other offerings among the Menu Hacks push the limits of common sense, mouth size, and intestinal fortitude. The Crunchy Double sees six McNuggets wedged into a double cheeseburger. The Surf+Turf is a Filet-O-Fish atop a double cheeseburger, and and the Land, Air, & Sea Burger is comprised of a Big Mac on a Filet-O-Fish on a McChicken sandwich.

“From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald’s order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ — the menu belongs to our fans,” McDonald’s marketing VP Jennifer Healan said in a press statement. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK.”

I’m assuming the McChicken sandwich is the “Air” of the Air, Land, & Sea Burger, but chickens can’t fly, and neither will you after eating this behemoth of a sandwich, unless you’re flying directly into heart surgery. You have to hand it to McDonald’s for embracing a formula that Taco Bell has perfected. That formula, of course, is smashing every ingredient on the menu together in endless permutations like some sort of cheesy multiverse of foodstuffs. Taco Bell never met a menu item they couldn’t improve on by adding another shell or a layer of cheese. I mean, remember the glorious monstrosity that was the Mexican Pizza? Was that real or a collective delusion bought on by too many cinnamon twists?

Not since Kentucky Fried Chicken debuted the Famous Bowl has a fast food chain so thoroughly given up on humanity:

Many took to social media to express their excitement/dismay at these menu hacks:

We was making that Hash Brown McMuffin since the beginning of time … BUT them other sandwiches get worse and worse each swipe 🥴🥴



That Land, Air, Sea gon KILL somebody 😭 https://t.co/x4R917kwSB — Tony Fontana ❄️ (@ayeeyoshed) January 27, 2022

YALL DO NOT EAT THE LAND AIR AND SEA FROM MCDONALDS pic.twitter.com/twomcQlonE — 🐈‍⬛ (@iHugLukas) January 27, 2022

real mcdonalds eaters have been making the hashbrown mcmuffin for years.. it was my nonna's recipe actually https://t.co/FRNzZSiV4p — megan (@chismosavirus) January 27, 2022

Would you eat any of these Menu Hacks? Do you have your own menu hack? Let us know!

(featured image: MCDonald’s)

