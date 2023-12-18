Everything We Know About ‘McDonald & Dodds’ Season 4

ITV’s most unlikely crime-solving duo is coming back for a fourth season. Filmed on location in the gorgeous English city of Bath, McDonald & Dodds follows the investigations of highly ambitious and driven Detective Chief Inspector Lauren McDonald and her curious yet shy Detective Sergeant, Dodds.

Though they make an odd pair, it’s hard to argue with their results.

Filming for the new series of McDonald & Dodds began in the summer of 2023, so we’d expect the show to return to our screens in early to mid-2024, though there is no exact release date yet. Previous seasons of the show have all had different premiere dates—season 1 premiered in March, season 2 debuted in February, and season 3 released in June—so it’s hard to provide an exact release window. Viewers in the U.K. can catch up on all episodes on ITVX, while viewers in the U.S. can find McDonald & Dodds on BritBox.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of McDonald & Dodds so far.

Will the cast return for McDonalds & Dodds season 4?

Yes! Tala Gouveia is set to reprise her role as DCI McDonald, while Jason Watkins will return as DS Dodds. It has also been confirmed that Claire Skinner will return as Chief Superintendent Ormond, and Charlie Chambers will return as Detective Constable Goldie.

A new detective will be joining the force as well. Joining the recurring cast is Bhavik C Pankhania (World on Fire, This Is Going to Hurt) in the role of DC Lee.

ITV has also announced a few of the guest stars that will be joining McDonald & Dodds season 4 for the first episode, including The Voice Kids U.K. judge and singer Pixie Lott, Black Sails‘ Toby Stephens, as well as Daniel Lapaine (Queen of Oz), Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Dipo Ola (Landscapers) and John Gordon Sinclair (Gregory’s Girl).

What is the plot of McDonald & Dodds season 4?

Season 4 will consist of three feature-length episodes. Though we don’t know if there will be an overarching plot this season, we do know what kind of case awaits our unlikely pair in the first episode.

As revealed by ITV, DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are set to investigate the death of a middle-aged woman after her body was discovered in a rented flat. Though the cause of death is simple—she was shot—the case is anything but. Though all evidence of her identity has supposedly been removed from the flat, the DNA test reveals that she’s been missing for over 35 years. How is that even possible? Where has she been all this time? Perhaps DS Dodds’ keen eye for clues will help them crack the case.

What other mysteries will McDonald and Dodds solve this time around? We’ll have to wait to find out.

(featured image: ITV)

