Matt Smith Is Hot (With Dragons) in the New Trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’

I have a specific interest in House of the Dragon, and while I love Game of Thrones and the world of Westeros, my interest is specifically Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen. Maybe it is because the Starks and the Martells were always my favorite on the original show, but I just didn’t have any interest in learning more about the Targaryens until they threw Matt Smith into the mix.

Smith has become a household name from his time on Doctor Who. As the Eleventh Doctor, Smith went from a smaller TV star to a worldwide phenomenon and one of the loves of my life. I love his weird choices as an actor, and I’m excited to see him return to television in a big fantasy series like House of the Dragon. That doesn’t change the fact that I also find Matt Smith incredibly attractive, and while I think he’s a brilliant actor, I also am excited for how hot he was in this trailer.

It’s not the first time that Smith has been bleach blonde, and with his track record, it won’t be the last. The first being, of course, his role as Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. And sure, I get why some people don’t understand my love of Matt Smith, but he’s such a magnetic performer that seeing him in a major franchise again like Game of Thrones just delights me. He works so well in these out-of-this-world roles, and while I do wish that he’d come back as the Doctor again, I’m happy to see him shine in House of the Dragon.

His half-up look

Now, part of why I’m iffy on the Targaryens is that their hair is so bleach blonde that no one looks good with it. And yet, here comes Matt Smith. It looks like he has multiple bleach blonde looks throughout the series, and I can’t wait to see them all and unpack them—and also relive this scene where he gets stopped by a sword at least 40 more times.

and just like that… pic.twitter.com/7EvLEMXcsT — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) July 20, 2022

Is my love of Matt Smith tied to how good of an actor he is? Probably. I relive moments from Doctor Who in my head regularly because he just has a way of bringing a character to life and having it stay with you long after the show or movie is done and over with. He’s so talented, and I think one of the joys of Game of Thrones has been the wealth of talent the series has given to the world (many of the cast members were unknown prior to the series). While we all know and love Matt Smith, I think his talent is going to really be showcased in the series. That and he’s just very hot in this trailer.

Anyway, I’m the dragon who wants to smooch Matt Smith.

as @leahmarilla pointed out, i'm this dragon just ready to smooch matt smith pic.twitter.com/9t6JwxAxbT — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) July 20, 2022

House of the Dragon finally hits HBO this August, and to be quite honest, I don’t know how I am going to survive. I barely came out of The Crown in one piece and this is Westeros. Nearly everyone is hot in Westeros.

(featured image: HBO)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]