The Mary Sue Book Club, February 2022: Epic Adventures, Going Viral

While winter officially begins in December, the last few weeks and upcoming winter storms have the cold season in full swing regardless of what part of the U.S. you may be in. *Weeps in Texan.*

This means it’s time to grab a warm cup of coffee, hot chocolate, or soup for your family and dive into one of these delightful titles releasing this month.

What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris

Harris’ adult coming-of-age novel is told through the eyes of 11-year-old Kenyatta Bernice as she and her teenage sister Nia are sent to live with their estranged grandfather. Kenyatta attempts to make sense of this new life and decode the answers to her many questions about her family and what truly lies underneath a seemingly perfect one.

What the Fireflies Knew releases today, February 1.

Redwood and Wildfire by Andrea Hairston

In an alternative early 1900s America, a Black woman (Redwood) and Seminole Irish man (Aidan) trek from Georgia to Chicago to make a living as performers and hoodoo conjurors. With the increasing popularity of motion pictures and industrialization, both see the city as a place to thrive despite systemic barriers at every turn.

Redwood and Wildfire republishes today, February 1.

You Truly Assumed by Laila Sabreen

Sabriya’s meticulously planned summer fails to launch when a terrorist attacks near her home and that terrorist is assumed to be Muslim. She turns to her longstanding blog You Truly Assumed as an outlet to express her frustrations about the increased Islamapophobia after the attacks. After the post goes viral, a friendship between Sabriya and two other Black teens, Zakat and Farah, blossoms.

The blog continues to grow in virality, meaning so does the massive pushback. Then, someone threatens one of the girls. They must decide to take the blog down as a precaution or take a stand against the vitriol aimed their way.

You Truly Assumed releases February 8.

No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado

16-year-old Kat Sanchez built a large following online by pretending to be a 21-year-old influencer named Max Monroe. As Max, Kat shares dating advice, networks with other influencers, and even becomes online friends with a fan named Elena. These compounding lies catch up with Kat when a post goes viral and the person she’s been STEALING photos from finds out about Max. Kat tries to pick up the pieces of this mess and remain unscathed, but it’s definitely probably too late for that.

No Filter and Other Lies releases February 8.

Manhunt by Gretchen Felker-Martin

While Beth and Fran harvest the organs of feral men across the New England area, Robbie stays away from people as he sees everyone as a threat. After a near-death accident, when all three cross paths, they decide to stick together, forming their own found family in the apocalypse. Swerving away from TERFs and the impulsive, privileged bunker brats, Beth, Fran, and Robbie navigate this hostile world as a team.

Manhunt releases February 22.

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh

This feminist retelling of the Korean folktale The Tale of Shim Cheong centers on the character Mina. Each year, the people in Mina’s homeland throw a bride to the sea in hopes of appeasing the Sea God, and this time, the woman chosen is Mina’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Shim Cheong. Though it means death, Joon, Mina’s brother, follows his beloved to the docks the night of sacrifice.

Mina throws herself into the waters and is swept away into the spirit realm to save them both. She finds that the Sea God is asleep and must embark on a journey to wake him before her human body folds into the spirit realm.

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea releases February 22.

