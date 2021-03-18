comScore Marvel Introduces First Gay Captain America | The Mary Sue

Marvel To Introduce the First Gay Captain America

By Chelsea SteinerMar 18th, 2021, 1:28 pm

aaron fischer

The new Captain America is here and he’s queer! Marvel Comics has announced that, for the first time ever, Cap’s iconic shield will be wielded by an LGBTQ+ character. (Many fans have, of course, celebrated and depicted other Caps as queer in their own transformative works for years.) To mark the 80th anniversary of Captain America, Marvel is launching a new series, The United States of Captain America, which will see “Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas of the past — Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker — on a road trip across America to find his stolen shield. Throughout the group’s journey, they’ll discover everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities.”

The Cap in question is gay teenager Aaron Fischer, described as “the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.” The series is written by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom) with art by Dale Eaglesham (Conan, Punisher). Trans artist Jan Bazaldua (Star Wars, Amazing Spider-Man) designed the character, with queer writer Joshua Trujillo (Dodge City, Rick and Morty) writing Fischer’s debut issue.

captain america

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” said Trujillo. “He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

“I want to thank editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said. “I really enjoyed designing him and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

The announcement has been met with much celebration and (predictably) scorn. Fox News and fellow conservative mouthpieces will be ranting about this for the rest of the year, complaining once again about marginalized people, you know, existing. You can watch Newsmax have a full-on gay panic meltdown over Captain America. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ted Cruz or Kevin McCarthy posted a video of themselves reading “straight” Cap comics to their audience.

But who can be concerned with those intolerant a-holes when there’s a queer Cap to get excited about? Cantwell discussed his personal relationship to the character and how it informed his coming out process in a Twitter thread:

The United States of Captain America hits stores June 2, just in time for Pride Month.

gay captain america

(via THR, featured image: Marvel Comics)

