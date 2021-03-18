Marvel To Introduce the First Gay Captain America

The new Captain America is here and he’s queer! Marvel Comics has announced that, for the first time ever, Cap’s iconic shield will be wielded by an LGBTQ+ character. (Many fans have, of course, celebrated and depicted other Caps as queer in their own transformative works for years.) To mark the 80th anniversary of Captain America, Marvel is launching a new series, The United States of Captain America, which will see “Steve Rogers teaming up with Captain Americas of the past — Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker — on a road trip across America to find his stolen shield. Throughout the group’s journey, they’ll discover everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities.”

Check. This. Out. Our first “local Captain,” rail-rider Aaron Fischer, traveling the country by train and looking out for those in need of help—like Woody Guthrie, but with a shield instead of a guitar. See him in The United States of Captain America, 7/2/21. https://t.co/AF2B1LU1MU — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) March 15, 2021

The Cap in question is gay teenager Aaron Fischer, described as “the Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.” The series is written by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom) with art by Dale Eaglesham (Conan, Punisher). Trans artist Jan Bazaldua (Star Wars, Amazing Spider-Man) designed the character, with queer writer Joshua Trujillo (Dodge City, Rick and Morty) writing Fischer’s debut issue.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” said Trujillo. “He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

“I want to thank editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua said. “I really enjoyed designing him and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

The announcement has been met with much celebration and (predictably) scorn. Fox News and fellow conservative mouthpieces will be ranting about this for the rest of the year, complaining once again about marginalized people, you know, existing. You can watch Newsmax have a full-on gay panic meltdown over Captain America. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ted Cruz or Kevin McCarthy posted a video of themselves reading “straight” Cap comics to their audience.

But who can be concerned with those intolerant a-holes when there’s a queer Cap to get excited about? Cantwell discussed his personal relationship to the character and how it informed his coming out process in a Twitter thread:

Also… and this is maybe trite to say… but the MCU Captain America is someone who helped me realize I was queer. For me it’s always a blurry line between being in love with a man and wanting to be like them as a man. That Cap means a lot to me. He also reminds me of… (1/2) — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) March 16, 2021

I’m fortunate enough to bring some of that into this book… and other kinds of people who represent those that have opened my eyes and helped deprogram me as a Catholic white kid from Texas (who narrowly avoided molestation at the hands of the clergy). ANYWAY LETS FIGHT NAZIS pic.twitter.com/nKUEzZOKBz — Christopher Cantwell (@ifyoucantwell) March 16, 2021

The United States of Captain America hits stores June 2, just in time for Pride Month.

(via THR, featured image: Marvel Comics)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]