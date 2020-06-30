Can Marvel Give Us Just Any Kind of News? At All?

Marvel … can we just have like a trailer? Or a set picture OR SOMETHING? 2020 had looked so promising from the start. Black Widow was finally coming our way, production on Spider-Man 3 was set to begin this summer, there were the Marvel Disney+ shows on the way … all of it seemed to be wonderful content for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then, the pandemic hit, and everything got switched around, and now, it has been radio silence from our favorite franchise. There’s just a lot of things that are up in the air, and with how everything has been changing over and over again, Marvel might just be making the decision to keep silent until they have a better idea of things before promising fans something and then disappointing them when it can’t happen, as we’ve seen with release dates for other properties changing over and over again.

That being said, can we have something, as a little treat? Right now, the MCU has a whole bunch of properties eventually coming our way. From the release of Black Widow in (hopefully) November to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and the news that Spidey is jumping back onto set in September, any of those properties could give us just a little sneak peek into what’s to come.

We’re all desperate, as proven by Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com. He took to Twitter to ask for, at least, a release date for WandaVision.

can we please just get a release date @marvel https://t.co/2c3GOXSrxI — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 29, 2020

From there, fans responded in kind asking for pretty much anything.

or a still or a word or anything — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) June 29, 2020

same with fatws — , ♡ (@elctricsambcky) June 29, 2020

Me: “Totally okay with no release date” Actual Me: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5WctcIA2Xp — Mad Jim Jasper (@MadJimJasper) June 30, 2020

That and the Eternals trailer… pic.twitter.com/DXebALsec0 — ᵇˡᵐ Eternal Teresa in the Multiverse of ⊃∪∩⪽ (@TeresaFortesLuz) June 28, 2020

To be honest, I just want something to keep me going. I love writing about Marvel; it’s my favorite thing to talk about. Trust me, I’ve tried to write about Spider-Man several times during this pandemic despite there being no news on Spider-Man. But right now, Marvel is basically just hoarding all this knowledge and footage that they have from their properties, and honestly, there is no better time to share it.

We’re all sitting inside and staring at the walls, so why not let us stare at the same trailer for the next week and a half? So please, I beg you, give us something. Anything at all. I’ll even take news on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and I don’t even like Stephen Strange. Just give me something to obsess over so then I can move on and cry over something else next.

So, here is my official plea: Marvel, please give me some kind of trailer or release date or news. I’ll give you my firstborn, my soul, and my little piece of paper that says “For the next Tony Stark, I trust you” that I have framed on my dresser. I just need something.

(via ComicBook.com, featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

