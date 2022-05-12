The Marvel Cinematic Universse will continue to bring in new Marvel characters with Kamala Khan in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series on Disney+. It’s brought up that her power set is different in the show, but Marvel Studios president/chess master Kevin Feige explained why this change had to happen.

“[Kamala] came about in a very specific time within the comic-book continuity,” Feige explained to Empire magazine. “She is now coming into a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn’t match.” In the comics, Khan (played by Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel) is a teenage Pakistani American from Jersey City, New Jersey who develops shapeshifting abilities after her Inhuman genes are activated, giving her, and several other previously human-seeming characters, special abilities.

After getting her powers, she assumes the mantle of Ms. Marvel from her idol Carol Danvers, after Danvers becomes Captain Marvel. Since, in the MCU, Ms. Marvel isn’t already a thing, and the Inhumans were … a mistake in their illustrious live-action adaptation record, this is likely not going to play a part in the series. While Feige made clear “we adapt the comics; it’s not an exact translation,” he did let fans know that we will get some MCU-specific explanations for the powers, which could lead to possibilities in this future of the universe.

“What we will learn about where those powers come from, and how they come about, is specific to the MCU,” Feige teased. “You will see great comic splash panels in some of our action sequences. If you want big, giant hands and arms, well they’re here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways.” Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere on June 8, 2022, and will have six episodes. The series will serve as set-up for the film The Marvels (2023).

(via IGN, image: Marvel Entertainment)

