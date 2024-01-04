Marvel Fans Are Getting More of One of Our Favorite Teen Superheroes (and Her Dino Friend)

Fans of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur don’t have to wait much longer for our favorite duo to return! Season 2 of the critically acclaimed animated series is heading to Disney+ soon. Here’s everything we know!

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur tells the story of Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), a 13-year-old super genius living on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. When Lunella opens a portal to a prehistoric world, she teams up with the friendly T-Rex Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) and becomes Moon Girl, a high-tech roller skating hero.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 plot and trailer

The trailer for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 has dropped, giving us a first look the next round of Lunella’s adventures.

At the end of season 1 (spoilers ahead!), Lunella went through a couple of drastic changes: she found out that the original Moon Girl was none other than her own grandmother Mimi (Alfre Woodard), and she ended up trapped in a multiversal void after saving her family.

So what’s in store for Lunella in season 2? Moon Girl is an episodic kid’s show, so don’t expect a really involved story arc. Instead, it looks like season 2 will focus on what the show does best: launching Moon Girl and her best friend Casey (Libe Barer) through a series of adventures, pitting her against a dastardly roster of supervillains, and letting her shine. According to Disney’s official plot synopsis, “as Moon Girl’s superhero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 cast

Who’s in the cast of Moon Girl season 2? Diamond White will reprise the role of Lunella, with Libe Barer and Fred Tatasciore returning as Casey and Devil Dinosaur. Alfre Woodard returns as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom Adria, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Lunell’as grandfather Pops and Laurence Fishburne (who also serves as executive producer) as The Beyonder.

Season 1 of Moon Girl featured some amazing guest stars, from Wesley Snipes to astronaut Mae Jemisin. According to Collider, season 2 will feature even more exciting guests. Their roles haven’t been announced yet, but you can hear a few of them in the trailer. These guests include David Tennant, Edward James Olmos, Carol Kane, Giancarlo Esposito, SungWon Cho, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Garcia, Robin Thede, Jonathan Banks, Arsenio Hall, Ann Harada, Jackée Harry, Manny Jacinto, Xolo Maridueña, Alex Newell, Parker Posey, Ephraim Sykes, and Peter Weller. That’s a lot of big names—and they’re sure to play a lot of fun characters.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur release date

You don’t have to wait too much longer to get more Moon Girl in your life! Season 2 premieres on the Disney Channel and Disney XD on February 2, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. The series will hit Disney+ the next day, February 3. If you didn’t know it, now you know!

