Let’s Talk About THAT Character in the Latest The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode

This week on Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we got a cameo that has been slightly hyped up. After everything that happened with WandaVision, we just have been trying to be on our best behavior online with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That or there just aren’t that many theories surrounding the show, so we don’t have as much of an uproar. But this latest cameo was whispered about online, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

That cameo? Veep star herself Julia Louis-Dreyfus showed up as Countessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a character that is now rumored to be a bigger part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And to that I say OH MY GOD JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS IS IN THE MCU. THIS IS THE BEST DAY.

A former sleeper agent for Leviathan (which you may remember from Agent Carter) with her parents, Val was an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the comics, working with Nick Fury. Actually, Lisa Rinna played a version of Val in the Nick Fury movie starring David Hasselhoff in 1998.

So what does her inclusion in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, going off just her scene with Walker, she’s clearly someone who wants to “stir the pot” in one way or another. She encourages John, saying that the men in charge probably love that he killed one of the Flag-Smashers because he was “doing them a favor.”

She also says that the best thing that John Walker will ever do (other than marrying his lovely wife) is answer her calls when she rings him, but then gives him a blank business card. Within the MCU though, her involvement can prove to be … interesting, to say the least. In the comics, Val and Nick Fury were lovers, so is this a tactic to take on Nick Fury? Is she someone we can trust?

Who knows? I’m just beyond excited to see a talent like Louis-Dreyfus in the MCU. For what it’s worth, the MCU has a lot of comedy prowess on its payroll. With legends like Don Cheadle, Kathryn Hahn, and Paul Rudd, there’s always an edge of humor to these harder hitting stories, and I think Louis-Dreyfus is going to bring an interesting spin on things, especially since Nick Fury is still technically off in space at this point.

According to Vanity Fair, we were supposed to meet Val (who could potentially be Madame Hydra) in Black Widow, but because the movie’s film release got delayed due to COVID, this is the first time audiences are meeting her. Vanity Fair also pointed out that Marvel has big plans for Louis-Dreyfus’ Val, and honestly? Good. This is the first time in a long while that I’ve gotten this excited about a potential villain in the MCU.

Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe does an incredible job of making villains multifaceted, and I love a good old fashioned character like Valentina to come in and just sort of mess things up for our heroes. Whatever her intentions, they don’t seem to be good, and I love that for Val.

