‘Marty Supreme’ release date, cast, and more

After nearly a year of anticipation, Marty Supreme is finally stepping into the spotlight. Fans have been eager to see Timothée Chalamet channel the swagger and skill of ping-pong icon Marty Reisman, and now, the wait is paying off—we finally have all the juicy details about the film.

A decade ago, Timothée Chalamet made his big-screen debut in Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children. Fast forward ten years, and the 29-year-old has become Hollywood’s golden boy, with roles landing at his feet like waves rushing to shore. From commanding the sands of Dune to delivering gut-wrenching performances in Bones and All and A Complete Unknown, Chalamet has cemented his status as a fan favorite and a critical darling.

Now, Chalamet is gearing up for his next challenge—diving into the high-stakes world of Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. Marty Supreme also marks a special occasion for Gwyneth Paltrow, who is returning to acting for the first time since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, as well as for the platinum-selling rapper Tyler, The Creator, who will be making his big-screen debut with the film. Ready to mark your calendars?

Marty Supreme is set to serve up its theatrical release in the United States on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, courtesy of A24. With a hefty $70 million budget—making it the studio’s most expensive film to date, surpassing Civil War (2024)—A24 is clearly betting big on this one. Meanwhile, Nordisk Film will take charge of distribution in Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

Principal photography for the film kicked off in New York City on September 23, 2024, and fans got their first glimpse of Timothée Chalamet in character when official set photos from Manhattan dropped on September 30. After nearly three months of filming, production wrapped on December 5.

‘Marty Supreme’ plot and cast

Marty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet as Marty Reisman, the legendary American table tennis champion and author. He dominated the sport, clinching the U.S. Men’s Singles Championship in 1958 and 1960 before making a stunning comeback to win the U.S. Hardbat Championship in 1997. Reisman’s career was anything but ordinary—and with IMDb tagging the film as a comedy, expect a spin of humor with every serve.

The official synopsis of the film on IMDb reads: “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.” Bringing this high-energy world of ping-pong to life, Chalamet is joined by an eclectic cast featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard, and Spenser Granese.

As for what roles they’ll be playing, A24 i currently keeping the details under wraps. On the creative side, Safdie and Ronald Bronstein wrote the script and also produced the film alongside Eli Bush, Timothée Chalamet, and Anthony Katagas.

