Arizona Senator Martha McSally Wants You To Skip Meals To Fund Her Campaign

Arizona Senator Martha McSally made an egregious request of her supporters by suggesting that they fast for a meal and donate the money to her campaign. CBS affiliate KPHO-TV obtained audio recording of a recent meeting where McSally said, “We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources, … So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give one dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.”

Arizona Senator @MarthaMcSally, who is down five points in the polls vs @CaptMarkKelly, suggests to her supporters that they “fast a meal” and give her campaign the money that they saved from fasting. pic.twitter.com/MrH2DXax8d — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 22, 2020

McSally, the republican incumbent, is currently polling five points behind the democratic challenger, former astronaut Mark Kelly. Kelly is a noted gun control advocate and the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived getting shot in a mass shooting in Tuscon in 2011. McSally ran for senate in 2018 and lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. However, she was appointed to the Senate by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the vacant seat left by the death of John McCain (replacing Sen. John Kyl who briefly filled the gap.)

Asking supporters to skip a meal to fund her re-election campaign is an egregious ask on the best of days, but to do so during a pandemic and economic crisis is bizarrely out of touch with America’s current reality. It’s especially galling that McSally is asking this of supporters when she’s repeatedly voted for tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.

McSally campaign spokesperson Caroline Anderegg shrugged off the statement saying, “This is a dumb non-story about a candidate making a joke on the stump,” but people were quick to lambast the senator on social media. The hashtag #marthasmeal began trending, with people posting food emojis and images of food in defiance of her request.

I think we should all start tagging Martha with photos & descriptions of everything that we ate instead of spending the money on donations to her campaign. I'll start: Hey @MarthaMcSally ! I had a creamy delicious iced latte and a bagel. Spent $6.09. pic.twitter.com/X0baIOv1kp — 🌷 Sαʋαɠҽ Aɾƚαɱყʂ 🌻 (@Artamys1) August 22, 2020

Instead of donating to @MarthaMcSally’s campaign, how about supporting one of our many amazing restaurants during this very tough time for them? As an Arizonan, I’m going to eat an extra meal today. https://t.co/y3OofN0Wxo — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) August 22, 2020

Unelected Senator Martha McSally actually told supporters to fast for a meal and then donate the money they saved from fasting to her campaign. During a pandemic. This has got to be one of the most Republican things I’ve ever heard. Let’s elect Mark Kelly, an American hero. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 22, 2020

There are literally people sitting in their cars in food bank lines all night in order to get a small box of food to feed their entire families for one week. Martha McSally wants you to skip some meals so she can win her Senate seat. This is sick. #saturdaymorning https://t.co/VUUO8Ctl5n — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 22, 2020

‼️@GOP Senator Martha McSally asked people to go without food and spend their money on her campaign instead. Republicans literally do not care if Americans go hungry, as long as they can stay in power.🤬 VOTE THEM OUT.

pic.twitter.com/RSWvB4V47Z — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) August 22, 2020

.@MarthaMcSally in the biggest humanitarian crisis since the Great Depression and this is what you ask from the American People? “Fast a meal?” Really? https://t.co/ZqfQjnpT6C — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) August 22, 2020

At least Martha McSally is being upfront about wanting folks to go hungry. Typically, when Republicans try to starve people they do it quietly with policy. https://t.co/2zewjUapEI — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 22, 2020

If you do fast and want to donate the savings, consider giving to a food bank. There are many Americans hurting in this pandemic. The above message is what a decent elected official would say. Unlike @MarthaMcSally. https://t.co/KnLHNQpG3M — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 22, 2020

