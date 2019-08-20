Come Cry With Me Over the Use of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” in the Marriage Story Trailers

Didn’t know I was going to cry over covers of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” today but here I am. Thanks, Noah Baumbach. Marriage Story, which focuses on the relationship of Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johannson) brings us hope for marriage, shows us their love of one another, and then ends with them in a courtroom so clearly it didn’t work out and so I guess we’re all just going to cry over this movie together.

Baumbach, who brought us movies like Frances Ha and The Squid and the Whale, knows how to pack an emotional punch and that’s exactly what these dual trailers are doing.

In a brilliant marketing technique, the movie trailer was released in “his and her” versions, sharing both Nicole and Charlie’s reasons why they love each other and both ending with a shot of them in a courtroom and saying that they both needed to talk.

“What I Love About Nicole.” Scarlett Johansson is Nicole in #MarriageStory. In select theaters and on Netflix this fall. pic.twitter.com/75Nifdkx6N — Marriage Story (@MarriageStory) August 20, 2019

“What I Love About Charlie.” Adam Driver is Charlie in #MarriageStory. In select theaters and on Netflix this fall. pic.twitter.com/pSgWHoLwE9 — Marriage Story (@MarriageStory) August 20, 2019

So, yeah, now that you feel as if someone punched you in the chest and you want to cry, you can understand why everyone suddenly began talking about the movie today. There’s something about seeing this couple, clearly so happy at one point and in love, falling apart that brings you joy at first and then completely takes it away when you see that, with them, it didn’t work out.

Twitter, in all our tears, shared their excitement and emotions about the trailer and how we all have collectively agreed that this movie is probably going to break our hearts but whatever, it’s 2019, we’re ready to cry.

marriage story really gonna make us cry pic.twitter.com/lBH08GlHcK — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) August 20, 2019

Seriously, it’s just rude to put me this much into my feelings this early in the morning, @netflix, but if you’re gonna put Adam Driver in a movie and make him this loveable, I’m gonna side with him. It’s a rule.#TeamCharlie #MarriageStory — Geek “I have nothing to prove to you.”Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) August 20, 2019

I have a strong feeling that Marriage Story is going to be my favorite Adam Driver performance yet. pic.twitter.com/ByIGQDZH3i — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) August 20, 2019

KICKING & SCREAMING, THE SQUID AND THE WHALE, and FRANCES HA are three of my favorite movies of all-time. Sign me up, Baumbach! — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) August 20, 2019

I’m personally team Bring Your Tissues With You because this trailer hits in a beautiful way, showing the joy of love and the struggle of marriage and I can’t wait to see what Marriage Story and Noah Baumbach has in store for us all.

