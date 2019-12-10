comScore

Crying Over Marriage Story? At Least the Memes Are Fun.

By Rachel LeishmanDec 10th, 2019, 1:52 pm

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Many of us spent the last few days watching Netflix’s Marriage Story, and whether you cried or you just started to believe that love really is dead, we all decided to cope with memes from the movie. Now, it wasn’t just one specific part of the movie that got the meme treatment. It was a plethora of clips or reactions from the film that got us all talking on Twitter.

From the now-iconic fight scene where Adam Driver decides to punch a wall á la Andy Bernard in The Office to everyone just sharing their turmoil from watching the movie in the comfort of their own homes, there is a beautiful reaction that many of us have that is just to take to Twitter and cry together. You’ve got to love the 21st century.

So, here are the best among them. Here are the tweets that had me laughing despite the pain I felt after watching Marriage Story because, as a child of divorce, I felt for that kid who was very clearly too old for a car seat and needed help because he couldn’t read, and neither of his parents seemed to really care.

You can watch Marriage Story on Netflix now. and honestly? Just bring a whole toilet paper roll to wipe up your tears.

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!