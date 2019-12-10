Crying Over Marriage Story? At Least the Memes Are Fun.

Many of us spent the last few days watching Netflix’s Marriage Story, and whether you cried or you just started to believe that love really is dead, we all decided to cope with memes from the movie. Now, it wasn’t just one specific part of the movie that got the meme treatment. It was a plethora of clips or reactions from the film that got us all talking on Twitter.

From the now-iconic fight scene where Adam Driver decides to punch a wall á la Andy Bernard in The Office to everyone just sharing their turmoil from watching the movie in the comfort of their own homes, there is a beautiful reaction that many of us have that is just to take to Twitter and cry together. You’ve got to love the 21st century.

So, here are the best among them. Here are the tweets that had me laughing despite the pain I felt after watching Marriage Story because, as a child of divorce, I felt for that kid who was very clearly too old for a car seat and needed help because he couldn’t read, and neither of his parents seemed to really care.

Can’t believe that Marriage Story had this scene where ScarJo represents my feelings about Rocketman exactly pic.twitter.com/J2TQjfqHyX — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 9, 2019

cried so much over marriage story half my ears is plugged pic.twitter.com/P3KPZ4MwH1 — merritt wever fanacc (@SCRlPPS) December 6, 2019

Me after the argument scene in Marriage Story: pic.twitter.com/0euLCmVaxc — Matthew/Matt Cooke (@realmattcooke) December 6, 2019

marriage story spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/sTU3MoPTEd — rachael (@benduartesolo) December 6, 2019

This movie seems too intense for me. pic.twitter.com/HKRHiBUGHf — Conan O’Bryan Yang (@bryanyang) December 7, 2019

Might as well use the emerging #MarriageStory meme template to weigh in on the discourse around whose side the movie is on! pic.twitter.com/BYKmh8OkFA — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) December 7, 2019

No other film has me warring with myself quite like Marriage Story pic.twitter.com/vQwSy8Vgea — Cathy Brennan (@TownTattle) December 7, 2019

AND WHAT WAS HER SISTER? A PRINCESS, THE WICKED WITCH OF THE EAST BRO pic.twitter.com/h0X169nda0 — olive mcgowen (@olivemcgowen) December 7, 2019

You can watch Marriage Story on Netflix now. and honestly? Just bring a whole toilet paper roll to wipe up your tears.

