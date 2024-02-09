Margot Robbie Has Her Next Role Lined Up

She’s played a lot of roles but in the eyes of many, Margot Robbie has forever been immortalized in the world of cinema as she who brought Barbie to life. So how on Earth is she going to follow up a performance as timeless as that?

Well, we finally have the answer—or at least, we have bits and pieces of it. The actress is confirmed to be starring alongside Colin Farrell in the upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, also teaming with director, executive producer, and After Yang mastermind Kogonada and scribe Seth Reiss, who most recently penned the delightfully twisted horror comedy The Menu and who also serves as a producer on the film.

The name of Robbie’s character has yet to be revealed, along with specific plot details of the film, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will focus on two strangers who become tangled in each other’s lives by way of rather bizarre circumstances.

After starring in and also playing a pivotal role in getting Barbie off the ground in the first place, it’s no surprise that Robbie seems to have chosen a role where she could downsize her involvement; anyone who does something like that deserves a hearty break, after all. Granted, she’s just come off of shouldering one of cinema’s largest cultural behemoths in history, so any project she gets involved with is going to look like a downsize by comparison, and even then, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will still see her take on a leading role with several mouth-wateringly talented creatives all working around her.

The film looks like it will remain in development for a while yet, but now with Robbie’s involvement especially, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is one that the world will probably be keeping its eyes and ears open for in hopes of cheering the people’s Barbie on in her next adventure.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

