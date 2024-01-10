We’re in Awe of Margot Robbie’s Commitment To Barbie Fashion

Margot Robbie has fully embodied the spirit of Barbie over the last year. The actress and producer has truly stepped into her style while promoting the film, and her inspiration comes directly from the iconic doll itself. From marketing her film to receiving awards for it, Robbie knows how to keep it on brand.

Robbie attended the Golden Globes last night to receive the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for Barbie and she was killing it. The actress looked as if she had been pulled right out of the Barbie box in her hot pink shimmery dress, a custom by Giorgio Armani Privé. The dress has some very specific inspiration though, as Robbie appropriately dressed herself as Super Star Barbie, an outfit released in 1977. She accessorized the outfit with $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry.

(Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

We love that tulle boa.

(Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

She also changed into a black version of the dress for the after-party.

two barbie looks in one night… oh margot mothered pic.twitter.com/pDHWtkmJho — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

She has every right to don the ‘superstar’ dress given that the film she starred in and produced received nine nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes, with Robbie herself up for Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy. Barbie was the highest-grossing movie of 2023, not to mention Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing film of all time, pulling in a whopping $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Beyond the numbers, the film had a tremendous impact with theatergoers going full Barbie (or Ken) to watch the film. While receiving the award, Robbie said, “We would like to dedicate this to every single person who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theaters.”

Robbie herself has been in full Barbie mode since marketing on the film began, embodying various Barbie styles throughout press junkets, photo ops, and premieres. She has taken inspiration from Original Barbie (1959) in a 1950s style black-and-white-stripped Herve Leger bandage dress, complete with white cat eye sunglasses, she rocked Day-to-Night Barbie (1985) with a hot pink Versace skirt suit accessorizing with a pink and white hat and pink handbag, and, at the L.A. premiere she rocked Barbie’s first evening wear look in a dress that Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal commissioned Schiaparelli to make.

(Caroline McCredie Photography/Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros./TMS)

Talking to People at the Barbie L.A. premiere, Robbie discussed her and Mukamal’s approach to styling, explaining,

“We’re finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We’re hoping to get them excited. We’re pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

Fashion and film have been inextricably intertwined for almost a century, with films influencing designers and the general social zeitgeist. In this case, Robbie has used fashion to help create a brand that promotes the film, with Robbie herself serving as a marketing tool. She isn’t the only actress to have done this, in recent years other actresses have also used fashion to stay on brand for their films or projects. Zendaya is another great example as the actress often wears designs that complement whatever film she is promoting.

We really are just living in a Margot Robbie world right now, and we are loving it.

(featured image: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]