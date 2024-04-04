Category:
Movies

Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde Bring Rob Liefeld’s ‘Avengelyne’ to the Big Screen

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 06:04 pm
(L-R) Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie smiling, an illustrated cover of 'Avengelyne' #1 by Joe Benitez.

Cinematic super-heroines Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie are collaborating on a feature film adaptation of Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne.

Recommended Videos

Avengelyne, from Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld and Cathy Christian, is a fallen angel cast down to Earth, where she fights monsters and demons and defends humanity from dark forces. The warrior angel is tasked with finding and protecting The One, a human who is the key to protecting humans from evil forces.

Wilde made her mark as an actress before launching a directing career with the breakout hit Booksmart. She most recently directed Don’t Worry Darling and is currently in pre-production on the raunchy Christmas comedy Naughty.

Wilde was tapped to direct a Spider-Woman film for Sony, which remains stuck in development. The negative response to another women-driven Spider movie, Madame Web, may have permanently stalled the film.

Robbie is, of course, coming off of the massive success of Barbie, which she starred in and produced. Barbie was a cultural phenomenon, earning eight Oscar nominations and becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023. While Robbie is attached to produce, there’s no word yet on whether or not she will play Avengelyne. Robbie has already played the iconic comic book character Harley Quinn in three different films.

Simon Kinberg, who wrote several X-Men films and wrote and directed Dark Phoenix, will also produce the film. An Avengelyne film has been in the works for over a decade, with Gina Carano attached to star back in 2013.

(featured image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures, Image Comics)

