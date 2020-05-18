Things We Saw Today: Marc Maron Remembers His Late Partner, Director Lynn Shelton, in Podcast Episode

Over the weekend, director Lynn Shelton passed away suddenly due to a previously unidentified blood disorder. Her partner, comedian and actor Marc Maron, spoke about the loss on a recent episode of his “WTF Podcast” where he expressed his love for Lynn and the mutual love and respect they had for each other.

It was beautiful, sad, and very raw to the point that I really hope that there is someone Maron can lean on. But despite the sorrows, through the rebroadcasting of their 2015 interview (the first time they met) you also get to celebrate her life and the fact that it was filled with love. It’s a lovely and touching tribute.

“OK, hey. It’s Marc. I haven’t been too available lately, but I imagine most of you know that Lynn Shelton died at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend. And I loved her. I loved her a lot. And she loved me, and I knew that. I don’t know that I’d ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not.”

R.I.P Lynn Shelton, you left a legacy in both film and in the hearts of those around you. A legacy that we’re left to treasure in your absence too soon. You can listen to Maron’s episode about Shelton here.

(via Slate, image: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for SIFF)

Wow, it’s Monday already? Rude. What did you see out there today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com