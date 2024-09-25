Many are mad at the Apple TV+ interface for a bad jump scare after watching ‘Psycho’

There are many reasons why you should want to own physical media. Outside of having a really cool collection of movies, you might want to just have a movie at hand that isn’t streaming! Also, you can avoid an app that gives you a bigger jump scare than the movie itself.

The most egregious case of this online is on Apple TV+ when fans were watching the 1960 film Psycho. You know, the one where you won’t want to shower in a hotel for a while after watching it? The film, which stars Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates, is a horror classic. And the last shot of the movie is truly one of the most iconic moments in cinema history. Then came in Apple TV+.

The ending of Psycho is chilling. In its final moments, Norman Bates is sitting in custody, a blanket on his shoulders. You’re not quite sure who has taken over Norman in that moment. Is it him? Is it Mother? There is a voiceover of Mother saying that she had to take over for Norman because of the murders and there is even a bit about a fly. We’re watching Perkins creepily stare directly into the camera and it is an unnerving moment.

So tell me why Apple TV+ didn’t think it was worth it to let the film go to the credits? A video surfaced online of someone watching Psycho on the app and the film cuts from the actual movie to a prompt to watch the final season of The Big Bang Theory next. Honestly? The biggest jump scare of them all.

Just let the credits roll!

This is a constant problem with streaming movies. You’re not really done with the movie and suddenly they’re suggesting the next. What if we just let those movies relax for a moment and let the credits roll? What if we gave credit to the people who worked extremely hard to make this movie happen instead of forcing The Big Bang Theory on me?

I understand that these platforms want people to stay on them longer, that it helps if you just keep watching their content. But if you cut a movie off before it is over, chances are that I am not going to watch a movie there if I can help it. The last shot of Psycho is one of the most iconic moments in cinema history and you ruined it by showing me Sheldon Cooper. Come on, now!

Many online took offense to this, including celebrities like Patton Oswalt.

Jesus fucking CHRIST https://t.co/CAzdw7X7l2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 24, 2024

The reality is that this might have been someone’s first time watching the movie. And you ruined it by suggesting a cable network show. Not even another horror movie or even another Alfred Hitchcock film. Apple TV+ said justice for one of the worst shows known to man!

imagine your watching Psycho for the first time and this is how it ends. https://t.co/wTgD1tFGdM — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) September 24, 2024

Buy physical media

We are struggling when it comes to physical media and it is frightening. Streaming services will create shows and cancel them and take them off their apps and then we just never get to see them again. Things like this make me just want to go out and buy movies just to avoid that. Is that what Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms want? Us to turn around and go back to physical media? Because don’t threaten me with a good time.

This is just really weird. Why would you cut to a “Watch Next” thing before the film is even over?

