Things We Saw Today: My Love for Mandy Patinkin Only Grows With His Twitter Presence

I’ve loved Mandy Patinkin for a long time, to a degree that’s difficult to explain. Maybe it was my love of Broadway growing up, or maybe it is just some vital quality about him as a person, but I have been obsessed with Mr. Patinkin for more years than I can count. Now, watching his quarantine videos has only made that affection grow into something else entirely. Call it adoration.

It helps that Patinkin’s son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, has been using quarantine to ask his parents the important questions. Like what are these certain pop culture phenomenons? In the videos, he does not explain them to Patinkin or his wife, Kathryn Grody, but rather just asks them what they are and lets his parents enlighten us. This is delightful in the way that it can be good fun to ask our parents what things mean because most of the time, they have no idea what youth culture is.

But there is something so wholesome about the Grody-Patinkins sharing their knowledge with each other. We can’t look away.

There are the “Pop culture quizzes” where Patinkin and Grody both give their answers to such things as “Pizza Rat,” who according to Patinkin owns a pizza shop and hates Hillary Clinton and Gangnam Style.

Pop culture quiz pt 1 (Dab and Gangnam Style) pic.twitter.com/CvIP4yR9vI — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 18, 2020

Pop culture quiz pt 2 (Pizza Rat, TikTok) pic.twitter.com/S0adWvTNqd — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 19, 2020

Gideon Grody-Patinkin also has taken to teaching his parents about modern communications …

Who makes these up!? Learning to communicate. pic.twitter.com/DYwOUdO8MS — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) April 21, 2020

Mandy Patinkin also gives us beautiful videos of the love he shares with his wife and drives home that they’re way too incredibly adorable together.

The most words my wife’s remembered to any song. pic.twitter.com/elhSWNpT7E — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 8, 2020

42 years and one day after our first date. True love. pic.twitter.com/asn4Fs6lc0 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) April 17, 2020

Then again, that’s just one of the many reasons why Mandy Patinkin is so fascinating. Well that and his ability to do an impression of his dog.

Mandy dog training: Dog empathy. pic.twitter.com/I8NKZOiwFs — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) April 20, 2020

If you’re now on the Mandy Patinkin train, I shall be here and willing to give you all the insight into his career. I highly suggest watching the filmed version of Sunday in the Park with George and crying with me.

(via Pajiba, image: Disney)

