comScore

Things We Saw Today: My Love for Mandy Patinkin Only Grows With His Twitter Presence

By Rachel LeishmanMay 19th, 2020, 6:00 pm

Mandy Patinkin in the Princess Bride

I’ve loved Mandy Patinkin for a long time, to a degree that’s difficult to explain. Maybe it was my love of Broadway growing up, or maybe it is just some vital quality about him as a person, but I have been obsessed with Mr. Patinkin for more years than I can count. Now, watching his quarantine videos has only made that affection grow into something else entirely. Call it adoration.

It helps that Patinkin’s son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, has been using quarantine to ask his parents the important questions. Like what are these certain pop culture phenomenons? In the videos, he does not explain them to Patinkin or his wife, Kathryn Grody, but rather just asks them what they are and lets his parents enlighten us. This is delightful in the way that it can be good fun to ask our parents what things mean because most of the time, they have no idea what youth culture is.

But there is something so wholesome about the Grody-Patinkins sharing their knowledge with each other. We can’t look away.

There are the “Pop culture quizzes” where Patinkin and Grody both give their answers to such things as “Pizza Rat,” who according to Patinkin owns a pizza shop and hates Hillary Clinton and Gangnam Style.

 

Gideon Grody-Patinkin also has taken to teaching his parents about modern communications …

Mandy Patinkin also gives us beautiful videos of the love he shares with his wife and drives home that they’re way too incredibly adorable together.

Then again, that’s just one of the many reasons why Mandy Patinkin is so fascinating. Well that and his ability to do an impression of his dog.

If you’re now on the Mandy Patinkin train, I shall be here and willing to give you all the insight into his career. I highly suggest watching the filmed version of Sunday in the Park with George and crying with me.

(via Pajiba, image: Disney)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • Navigating the demands of modern fandom isn’t easy and Game of Thrones and The Rise of Skywalker proved that. (via The Ringer)
  • California is offering $500 in aid to undocumented immigrants, with $75 million earmarked. (via The New York Times)

  • Want to know why you’re mindlessly eating right now? There is a Japanese term that perfectly encapsulates that feeling. (via Huffpost)
  • Joe Biden has named Donald Trump “President Tweety” because nothing matters anymore. (via Boing Boing)

Anything we missed? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!