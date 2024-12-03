‘Make America Sick Again’: The internet jabs back at RFK Jr.‘s vaccine opposition

It isn’t a surprising that people like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are going to bring us back to the dark ages. I am referring to his stance on vaccinations and his inability to recognize why they’re important. A new interview shows a haunting future for children.

If you can understand what Kennedy is saying, good for you. But in an interview, shared by Republicans Against Trump, he talks about how “no one takes the Small Pox vaccine.” He’s not incorrect but that is the case because of vaccines, which help to eradicate disease. Kennedy’s concern is that he doesn’t think that vaccines were safely tested and…he just makes things up at this point.

He claimed that vaccines were “exempt” from safety testing (not true) and he pushed a narrative he’s been pushing for a while: The false idea that vaccines cause other disease. It is hilarious to watch the video cut from Kennedy to the interviewer who is just staring at him. The video then cuts to Kennedy saying he would not have mandatory vaccines, saying “I think parents need to have a choice.”

This is incredibly dangerous as many diseases have been eradicated due to our use of vaccines at a young age. So what Kennedy is saying would, inevitably, result in children having diseases we have not seen for decades and maybe even centuries. Why? Because he has some have baked idea about what vaccines actually do.

As one X user pointed out in the replies to the video, Kennedy’s slogan should actually be “Make America Sick Again.” Because that is, sadly, what is going to happen. People are going to end up sick because this man is going to be in charge of our health and that is horrifying.

Many of Kennedy’s claims are ones that those who oppose vaccine mandates use. It has been disproven that vaccines cause things like autism (a common lie anti-vaccine crowds use). But what people like Kennedy do is use the same lies over and over again until more people believe it to be true. He isn’t basing his information on actual facts. Just what he believes is the truth and it is terrifying.

It used to be that you could not go to school without your proper vaccinations. This kept kids safe and didn’t spread around completely preventable diseases. Now, somehow public health has become an overly politicized thing and we have a man who had dead worms in his brain telling everyone what to do with their bodies.

We are going to make America “sick” again because he’s going to end up bringing back things that haven’t been in this country for decades. All because he thinks he knows more than a doctor does. Last I checked (two seconds ago), Kennedy did not have a medical degree. What exactly is that American history and literature degree doing to help public health? All of this is horrible and I fear for what is to come of our country.

