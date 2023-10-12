Major Media Outlets Found a Way To Make Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Difficulties All About Elon Musk

Last year, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial caused a media storm and had people feverishly choosing sides like it was a sports match. The volatile and extreme public investment in the ordeal raised questions about Amber’s future career prospects, even though the man she fought in court was doing just fine filming Dior ads and getting seven-minute standing ovations at film festivals.

Though she never lost her job in the Aquaman sequel, her role was significantly smaller than in the first film, with director James Wan stating, “I felt like I told the Arthur and Mera story in the first one, that I can just focus on Arthur and Orm in this one.” A dubious excuse, to be sure.

However, it has now been alleged by Variety that Heard’s ex, Elon Musk, sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if she wasn’t brought back for the sequel as Warner Bros. and Wan were, according to this report, looking to drop her from the film entirely. They reportedly sent her attorney, Karl Austen, a letter informing him of their decision. Some sources claim that it was due to an “issue of chemistry” with co-star Jason Momoa—which was mentioned in court at the defamation trial—yet others deny that possibility as she did a chemistry reading with him before the first film began production. It’s also important to note that all of this reportedly happened following the release of the first film in 2018, before the defamation suit was filed.

No matter what, there is no proof that Musk’s letter defending Heard exists as it was only described by a single unnamed source and Musk didn’t respond to the publication’s request for comment. Even if he did send it, we have no idea if it made a difference in how things played out. It’s a big, unearned reach to say he “saved” Heard’s job, as plenty of outlets and individuals have rushed to claim.

Also, let’s please remember that this is Elon Musk we’re talking about. Even if he did have any part whatsoever in saving Heard’s role in the franchise (which, again, we do not know if he did!), he’s still no one’s hero.

