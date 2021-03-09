Yesterday, CNN reported that Champ and Major Biden, the president’s two German Shepherds, were sent to the Biden family home in Delaware after Major displayed aggressive behavior at the White House. The behavior was later described as a “biting incident” that involved a member of White House security. Major, who is three years old, is the first rescue dog in the White House. It’s a title that comes with plenty of pressure: heavy is the head that wears the collar.

Major has a history of being aggressive and has been known to jump, bark, and charge at staffers, unlike his older brother Champ, who at 13, is a more chill senior citizen. (Champ had previously been insulted and called out as looking like a “junkyard dog” in an awful Newsmax segment because that’s the state of Conservative media.)

Of course, moving to the White is a major (pun intended) change for the dogs, who are now in an unfamiliar home surrounded by hundreds of strangers. It would be jarring for any dog to undergo such a change, especially when their parents are frequently traveling for work.

First Lady Jill Biden recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she told Kelly, “I’ve been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog. They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with getting everybody settled and calm.”

The internet was quick to come to Major’s defense, because he is clearly a very good boy who is doing his best. As we all know from countless horror movies, dogs can sense evil, so Major is clearly reacting to whatever bad vibes the Trump administration left behind. Luckily, the internet is clearly Team Major, sending the maligned pup an outpouring of support.

it means a lot to my family that there is FINALLY misplaced aggression rescue dog representation in the white house — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) March 9, 2021

I sorry. I’m just a pup. -Major https://t.co/cUeUsfBOL2 — Major & Champ Biden (@BidenChamp) March 9, 2021

Trump can paw 24 women and MAJOR BIDEN is the one who gets sent away? pic.twitter.com/OpEtckBmjS — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 9, 2021

I nominate Major Biden for head of security at the Capitol. https://t.co/96W4IRhQAe — ted hillhouse (@mrpak5604) March 9, 2021

Saying that #MajorBiden “was involved in a ‘biting incident'” makes it sound like it’s entirely possible that Major was bit by the security agent (not the other way around). #FreeMajorBiden https://t.co/SCOHCyy1vp — Morgan Kaplan (@MorganLKaplan) March 9, 2021

1) He’s only 3

2) It’s a very new environment & lots of strangers he doesn’t know

3) Unsurprisingly, no one bothered to get a quote from Major. HIS side of the story remains untold. https://t.co/2TBFhGV1W8 — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) March 9, 2021

While the dogs were temporarily relocated to Delaware, there are expected to return to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski, “Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling. And they’re adjusting to their new home.”

“I don’t have any updates on reports about an incident but what I can tell you…is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling. And they’re adjusting to their new home,” says @PressSec pic.twitter.com/LWu4c2v0Ms — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 9, 2021

I think we can all agree that Major remains the very best boy, and at the end of the day, still displays more manners, dignity, and charisma than the entire Trump administration.

(via CNN)

