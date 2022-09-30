‘Magic: The Gathering’ Shares First Look at an Iconic Set’s Reimagining

When it comes to Magic: The Gathering, they have been putting out multiple sets that are highly anticipated throughout this year. The next is a reimagining of an iconic set in Magic’s history, “The Brothers’ War.”

Following the events of Dominaria United, our heroes decide they need to go back to the past to defeat their powerful enemies, the Phyrexians. The latter are currently causing problems throughout the multiverse. On their trip to the past, they will uncover the secret behind the war between the brothers Urza and Mishra. Originally from Dominaria, the two brothers could harness great power from learning to manufacture artifacts.

The two eventually found the powerstone that locked the sealed gateway to Phyrexia. In trying to grab it, the stone split into two. Eventually, it was discovered that Mishra had gotten corrupted by Phyrexian influence. It slowly turned Mishra into a living machine. Urza would then kill his brother using powerful magic. At least, that is the story we know so far. I’m sure this new event will mix up the canon.

In the first look, we get images of the new Urza planeswalker card (and the variants), Mishra as a legendary creature, and Queen Kayla bin-Kroog, a supporting player in the storyline who was Urza’s wife during this period.

As with the recent set, we are also releasing The Brothers’ War Commander decks. These two decks were made with the aesthetic of traveling back in time to the battles during the namesake Brothers’ War. Not only are they helmed by new versions of Urza and Mishra (in traditional foil, or with your foil-etched display commander), but every Magic card in the decks features the retro frame treatment. via Wotc

We will get more information about the upcoming set, mechanics, and card previews when the reveals start on October 27th.

(via Wizards of the Coast, image: WotC)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]