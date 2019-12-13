Magic: The Gathering Releases Trailer for Theros: Beyond Death Set

At The Game Awards in Los Angeles yesterday, Wizards of the Coast released the trailer for Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming card set: Theros: Beyond Death!

For the past two sets, the thing I’ve enjoyed almost as much as the new cards has been the trailers for the series. Not only do they make the world feel more real, but they’re just a great way to really highlight emotions and characters. The planeswalker Ashiok looks so delightfully haunting, and I’m looking forward to seeing the white knight Elspeth Tirel, as she seeks to escape from the underworld.

Beyond the storyline aspects, the trailer release will hopefully set the tone for the over 250 new cards that will come into play, featuring new and returning mechanics, and gorgeous alternate versions of the set’s most exciting cards. Some of those alternate looks you can see at spoiler sites like Scryfall. Just from what I’ve seen from the cards, it looks like exile is going to be a big part of the new set. It looks like a good reason to whip out my Kaya, Orzhov Usurper.

With The Game Awards trailer debut, fans can also play in The Game Awards After Party, a powerful and crazy three-day event that brings together old and new iconic cards for a limited time. We’ve never tried anything like this before, combining iconic cards like Black Lotus, Mox Pearl and Sol Ring with new cards from Theros: Beyond Death like Elspeth, Sun’s Nemesis and Ashiok, Nightmare Muse only in Magic: The Gathering Arena for a limited time. Follow the conflict between Ashiok, the nightmare weaver, and Elspeth in the Theros: Beyond Death card set, with tabletop pre-release starting January 17 and on Magic: The Gathering Arena on January 16. Fans can also pre-order a box at any Wizards Play Network store to secure a copy of the special buy-a-box card Athreos, Shroud-Veiled, along with a foil Nyx basic land (While supplies last). (via press release)

Because the plane of Theros is so inspired by Hellenic Greece, I’m looking forward to seeing how mythology will further play into the series. So many cards from the first Theros block have become staples in the card game’s Commander format, so I’m excited to see which cards will impact all the formats.

What do you all think about this set?

(image: Wizards of the Coast)

