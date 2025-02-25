MAGAs mock Wisconsin’s gender-neutral terms in hateful transgender attack

It cost nothing to be kind to one another. And yet we are once again seeing the MAGA side of the political spectrum attacking Wisconsin for…attempting to be inclusive in their use of language? Oh no! How dare the state be kind!

Recommended Videos

Wisconsin released a series of word changes proposed for their budget recommendation for 2025 through 2027. In the list was a series of more inclusive language. Instead of saying wife or husband, it suggested “spouse” as a simply switch. The other suggestions were things like changing man/woman to “person” and changing the terminology for fathers and mothers.

Many online, including Elon Musk (who is in charge of many government decisions despite not being elected), criticized this list. The idea is that the terminology is more inclusive of trans and non-binary employees. So it really is just an act of kindness.

The image was posted to the “Libs of TikTok,” an account known for attacking the Left and liberal ideologies. It was then reposted by Musk who wrote “Hi Mom, I mean ‘inseminated person’. This is crazy!!” Musk’s post spurred extreme right-wing accounts like “Moms for Liberty,” who have been labeled as anti-LGBTQ and warned about by many online, to post themselves. The official account wrote “We are Moms, NOT ‘inseminated persons'” and shared a picture of a bunch of white women.

It turned into a gross idea of men in the comments calling themselves (and Musk) “inseminators.” In the actual bill, it is used when talking about artificial insemination. Somehow, that has turned into accounts like Libs of TikTok thinking that Wisconsin wants to erase the term “mother” when that isn’t what is happening.

We get it, you hate the idea of being kind

Using inclusive language does not hurt you. I, as a woman, am not offended by more inclusive language being used to include trans and non-binary individuals. It is people like this that are just hateful people. That’s the only way I can understand being this upset that some words were changed in a bill to be more inclusive.

This hurts no one. All it does is make the bill more applicable to everyone. Yet men like Musk use their large platforms that they spent millions of dollars for to attack and belittle others. Why? Is that fun for men like Musk and whoever it is who runs Libs of TikTok? Why not just let people live their lives and allow states like Wisconsin to support the trans and non-binary community?

News like this just makes me sad. It isn’t “funny” to dog on MAGA when they act like this because they are being extremely hateful to a community that has already been attacked by this administration. So Musk and his followers making fun of Wisconsin’s bill are just showing how weak they truly are.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy