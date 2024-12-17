‘MAGA is the Republican Party’: A former Republican senator spills the truth on Trump’s political influence

The Republican Party has always been questionable. And now, one of their former presidential hopefuls is talking about what the current Republican Party looks like. News flash: It is just the MAGA party. They’re the same thing.

Mitt Romney, known to me as the guy who said he had “binders” full of women back during the 2012 election, spoke to Jake Tapper on CNN. Tapper asked if there was a future for the Republican party in a “post-Trump” world and Romney expressed his believe that the party has changed completely.

“Oh, MAGA is the Republican Party, and Donald Trump is the Republican Party today,” Romney said in response. He went on to talk about how after Trump’s final term in office, it won’t change drastically or go back to how it used to be. He believes that JD Vance will run for president after that. “And if you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028, it’ll be JD Vance, alright.”

I hate to agree with Romney but I fear he’s right about that. And then he went on to say some nonsense immediately after. Romney has in the past criticized Trump but he went on to give him credit for turning the Republican party into one that is for “working-class” voters. Absolutely not. It is the party of racist, uneducated voters SURE but the rest of his statement? Not so much.

“Look, the Republican Party has become the party of the working-class, middle-class voter,” he said. “You’ve got to give Donald Trump credit for having done that, taking that away from the Democrats.”

“MAGA is the Republican Party and Donald Trump is the Republican Party today.”@SenatorRomney tells @jaketapper Trump deserves credit for appealing to working class voters and predicts that JD Vance will likely be the GOP presidential nominee in 2028. pic.twitter.com/c1RUd1X6jG — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) December 15, 2024

Mitt Romney is party first yet again

A shock of the 2024 election cycle was when Romney thought Trump couldn’t win. To be fair, a lot of us thought he wouldn’t win again and look at where we are. But Romney told Tapper that he recognizes that he was wrong in this line of thinking. That Trump wasn’t “wrong” for the country. On the contrary, Mitt. He’s very wrong for this country.

Romney went on to talk about how people view him after speaking out against Trump. “I think most people disagree with me. I’m willing to live with that,” he said. “I just put emphasis on different things than I think the public at large does right now.”

The two did go on to talk about Trump’s unusual cabinet choices as well. But Romney made it clear that he never got that far when he ran for President of the United States. “I lost, he won, alright. I’d like to revisit that and win, but I didn’t get that chance,” he said. “So these are the kind of people he wants to run, and he’s entitled to that.”

