MAGA is still so angry about ‘Snow White’

Snow White is here and the MAGA side of the political spectrum continues to be mad about the film. Why? They think it is “woke.”

Since the announcement that Rachel Zegler was going to be playing Snow White, the MAGA fans have been loud over their upset. Originally, it was Zegler rightfully pointing out the flaws of the 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. It led to the right loudly complaining about her. They didn’t like when she wanted fair pay during the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Now, they are made because “Someday My Prince Will Come” is not featured in Snow White. In fact, she doesn’t have a “prince.” She has a Jonathan, played by Andrew Burnap. All of this is seemingly angering the MAGA party.

MAGA megaphone Jack Posobiec posted on X, writing “Disney has CUT Someday My Prince Will Come from the new Snow White. There is no prince character, and the lead actress has said the original film is dated.” All of those statements are facts but the difference is that I agree with them doing it. One user responded by writing “It’s not Snow White. Not sure why they didn’t just call it something else.” It is Snow White though, hope that helps.

The song that replaces “Someday My Prince Will Come” is called “Waiting On a Wish” and gives Snow White a little more agency in her life. It is all about how she’s waiting for a wish to come true and allow her to escape her situation in the case with the evil queen. It is an “I Want” song which was created by Lehman Engel at some point in the 1950s. So after Snow White and the Seven Dwarves release.

Telling young girls to wait for a man is a bad message!

I always hated the character of Snow White because she really just waited around for a prince to save her and when she did have the chance to escape, she ended up cleaning up after seven men in the mean time. The new movie allows White to have more agency in her own story. She runs to the home of the dwarves, helps them listen to each other, and then knows she must move on to keep everyone around her safe.

She has a “prince” but he isn’t some guy from a far off land who has come to sweep her off her feet. He is an actor turned bandit who loves their home just as she does and misses the time when her parents ruled it.

If anything, Jonathan and Snow’s story is more believable and important to me than her love with Prince Florian in the original. They even have a song together that makes the kiss Jonathan gives her when he thinks she’s dead less icky and more romantic.

But I do think that the MAGA side of the world just wants to be angry. They want to see any kind of change has a bad thing instead of recognizing that this movie allows young girls everywhere to know that kindness is a super power. So let them be angry. It hurts no one but themselves.

