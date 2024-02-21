Cassie Webb … Sentenced This Woman to DEATH?!

Madame Web has a lot of unanswered questions in it, but this one takes the cake. To set the scene, we have to go back to 2003, when the movie is playing ’90s bops and talking about American Idol. This is the birth year of Peter Benjamin Parker.

At the start of the movie, Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) does not yet have powers. It takes her being very bad at her job as a paramedic to get them. When she climbs into a car that is half falling off a bridge to get a man out before making sure the car is secure, she falls into the Hudson River and comes out with the ability to see the future—and probably some diseases; she fell into the Hudson.

Throughout the movie, she doesn’t know how to control her powers, until she finally goes to the Amazon (where she was born when her mother was researching spiders), and a spider-person tells her everything she needs to know. Well, he doesn’t tell her, but rather, throws her spirit into the water, and that’s how she learns about her past.

This seems to unlock Cassie’s ability to see into the future and gives her a way of controlling it, which lets her win in the end. But through her final battle, she sustains an injury that blinds her and leaves her in need of a wheelchair. When she’s in the hospital recovering, she’s talking to the teens that she saved (who will one day go on to be superheroes) and says one of the most unhinged things in this film.

When Anya (Isabela Merced) is recounting to Cassie what Ben Parker (Adam Scott) said about being an uncle, Cassie insinuates that she knows what happens to the Parkers. GIRL WHAT?!

You couldn’t … stop Mary Parker and Richard Parker from dying?

Mary Parker (Emma Roberts) is not exactly Cassie’s friend in the movie, but she is a character that Cassie knows. After all, Cassie goes to her baby shower, and while Richard Parker is not in the movie, we can assume that Cassie would meet him, seeing as she is good friends with Ben. Despite all of that, Cassie basically tells these teenagers that Ben Parker is going to be the father figure in Peter’s life, meaning she is just going to intentionally let the Parkers die!?

What in the Spider-Society is this!?

She says this moments after Peter is born! So it isn’t like she doesn’t have time or that she’s against altering the spacetime continuum. She’s done it multiple times up to this point. Instead, Cassie Webb just plays god and decides that Mary Parker and Richard Parker must die.

Frankly, it is just an unhinged line because … is it insinuating that she saw the possible futures and made the decision herself that Peter was too important to change? Or does she have some sick hatred of Mary Parker and just wants her dead so that Ben can be in charge?

This woman just signed Mary Parker’s death certificate, and all she could think to do was make a joke to her gaggle of teens about it, and they didn’t even understand what she meant!

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]