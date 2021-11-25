We All Love Lucky the Pizza Dog in Marvel’s Hawkeye Series

Sometimes you’re a good boy, and that good boy just wants to eat some pizza, and that good boy is Lucky the Pizza Dog. The newest Marvel show to hit Disney+ is Hawkeye, and while this is a Kate Bishop stan account, we also have to pay some respect to the best boy out there.

**Mild spoilers for Hawkeye follow!**

Fans were excited to meet Lucky, the best dog from the comics who loves pizza just as much as the rest of us. And his first appearance in Hawkeye did not disappoint! Waiting for Kate when she came out of a charity event, Lucky was just sitting there looking at her.

They rescued each other, in a way, right for the jump, and it gives me hope that the future of Hawkeye is going to give us some great content between Kate and Lucky—and probably some more pizza, given that this dog ate a slice of pizza that had been in Kate Bishop’s fridge for who knows how long.

The love between Kate Bishop and Lucky

When you find an animal on the street that needs your help, that love is strong, and while we’ve only seen Kate and Lucky together for one night, the two already have a fun banter back and forth and a relationship that is clearly only going to get stronger as the show goes on. But that’s the beauty of a dog and one as good as Lucky the Pizza Dog is.

The two of them just have an ease in their relationship, and Lucky clearly knows how to support both Kate and Clint, even if they’re both confused as to why he cares so much about them already. Maybe it is his dog intuition and he knew that they needed his help. Or maybe Lucky was just lonely and needed owners who would care for him, and he found that in Kate Bishop, but either way, this relationship is already growing into something beautiful. The two of them clearly have an instant bond.

Personally, I hope that Lucky continues to just eat pizza and look cute, but if he also wants to save the day at some point? That will just be icing on the cake. But how do we now get a movie premiere where it is just Goose, Alligator Loki, Rocket Raccoon, and Lucky the Pizza Dog all hanging out together?

We still have Lucky the Pizza Dog in his Christmas attire coming our way, and there were plenty of set pictures of Hailee Steinfeld hugging Lucky, so I hope their relationship just continues to grow closer and closer. There’s nothing like the love between a human and their pet, and that means we all get to spend more time with Lucky and fall even more in love with him. As if that is possible.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]