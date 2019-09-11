Our Nostalgia for The Office Lives on in a New Podcast From Pam and Angela

There comes a certain nostalgia when you bring up The Office, and now there is going to be a podcast about the show from Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey—or, you know, Pam Beesly and Angela Martin. (The Office loved to use the real names of actors for a lot of the employees from Dunder Mifflin.)

Titled Office Ladies, the podcast will go through the entire run of The Office. Each week, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will talk about the show and share a behind-the-scenes look at each episode. So, basically, we get to talk about the show and also get new information? Sign me up!

When talking about the new podcast, Fischer expressed her excitement over working with Kinsey once more:

I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey. So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired. As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It’s a lot of fun.

Kinsey also shared the same excitement as her real-life best friend, Jenna Fischer, and honestly, I cannot wait to hear these two talking about their time on the show together. “This show combines two of my favorite things: The Office and getting to hang out with my real life BFF, Jenna Fischer! The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences. There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!”

While a fun new thing to listen to about a beloved show, it does remind me that we have a tendency to all cling to shows we have already seen and revisit them when we’re sad. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it does make it so that we keep wanting the same things to get reboots. The Office is definitely one of those shows. While I don’t really want the show to come back (I happened to like every season of it), I think that this kind of kinship with the show reminds us all of the joy that The Office can bring to us.

Kinsey and Fischer’s podcast is being released by Earwolf, and maybe this is the perfect time to start rewatching the show, especially since NBC is planning on taking The Office from Netflix. We better get to it!

Let us all rewatch The Office together, and let us all cry.

(via Collider, image: Adam Hendershott Photography)

