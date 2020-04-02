Love for Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Flooded Twitter Following His Death From COVID-19 Complications

Co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and a man who brought to life so many beautiful songs for movies and television Adam Schlesinger, unfortunately, passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. The thing about Schlesinger is that he had so many great musical contributions that every time someone shared one of their favorites in his honor, it was different from the last person’s.

To begin, here is “That Thing You Do” from That Thing You Do. Schlesinger was tasked with creating a song for the movie’s fictional ’60s pop band that sounded like a bona fide hit from the era, and succeeded in doing so. That’s a talent that is unparalleled.

Working with Rachel Bloom on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to his band Fountains of Wayne, so much of Schlesinger’s work has stayed with us even if we didn’t realize it. I stopped and thought about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and what that show (and its songs) means to me and couldn’t help but feel emotional about the work he gave us.

One of the best:

Celebrities who worked with Schlesinger shared incredible stories about how talented he was and the brilliance he brought to every project he worked on:

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. ♥️Love and healing to his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credits in TV, movies, and stage, millions of fans caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A sad, sad loss for Jersey’s music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

Adam Schlesinger and the “Pussycats” band backstage at our reunion show. A devastating, heartbreaking loss. pic.twitter.com/iTvsUNJapC — Harry Elfont (@HarryElfont) April 2, 2020

I’m so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. From the Dana Carvey show to A Colbert Christmas Special, he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 2, 2020

Rest in peace, Adam Schlesinger. You were an exceptional musician and will surely be missed.

