Love for Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Flooded Twitter Following His Death From COVID-19 Complications

By Rachel LeishmanApr 2nd, 2020, 12:30 pm

Adam Schlesinger

Co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and a man who brought to life so many beautiful songs for movies and television Adam Schlesinger, unfortunately, passed away due to complications from the coronavirus. The thing about Schlesinger is that he had so many great musical contributions that every time someone shared one of their favorites in his honor, it was different from the last person’s.

To begin, here is “That Thing You Do” from That Thing You Do. Schlesinger was tasked with creating a song for the movie’s fictional ’60s pop band that sounded like a bona fide hit from the era, and succeeded in doing so. That’s a talent that is unparalleled.

Working with Rachel Bloom on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to his band Fountains of Wayne, so much of Schlesinger’s work has stayed with us even if we didn’t realize it. I stopped and thought about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and what that show (and its songs) means to me and couldn’t help but feel emotional about the work he gave us.

One of the best:

Celebrities who worked with Schlesinger shared incredible stories about how talented he was and the brilliance he brought to every project he worked on:

Rest in peace, Adam Schlesinger. You were an exceptional musician and will surely be missed.

