Does ‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 4 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Loki season 2, episode 4 was released a few days ago and reception has been fairly divisive. Many fans have issues with the writing and cliffhanger. With that being said, does Loki season 2, episode 4 have an end-credits scene?

The end-credits scene is a beloved staple of Marvel cinema. Going back to the first Iron Man movie, Marvel post-credits scenes either contain a brief gag, tease a future development, or introduce an upcoming character from established lore. They’re some of my favorite aspects of Marvel projects, and I always look forward to them.

Unfortunately, there is no post-credits scene in Loki season 2, episode 4, to my great disappointment. And honestly, the episode really needed one. In this episode, Loki and the gang have to race against time to prevent the TVA from completely collapsing. The stakes are high, but they never really touch base and have a payoff. Absolutely nothing goes on. It’s such a wet match of an episode, and I was left thoroughly underwhelmed. And, as we’ve talked about before, it’s not the first time the show’s development has been a letdown.

**Spoilers for Loki season 2, episode 4**

This episode of Loki ends with a literal bang but feels emotionally like a whimper. Loki and the gang are too late to stop the TVA Temporal Loom explosion, and everyone presumably dies. This conclusion feels forced to make up for the lack of depth that preceded it. It’s a cheap cliffhanger, but one that does, at least, somewhat push the conflict forward.

Many fan theories have sprouted following the ending. Some fans argue that everyone’s been sent back to their own timelines, while others think Loki and the group were sent to the Void. I have no dog in this fight because I am sick of Marvel projects prioritizing flashy, world-ending stakes over strong characterization and proper storytelling. It’s what happened with Avengers: Endgame, where we saw certain character developments, like Captain America’s, take a complete nosedive for the sake of a twist ending.

I’m very much still open to the possibility that Loki season 2 can redeem itself, but it’s going to take a lot to win me back. And many other fans seem to agree with me.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

