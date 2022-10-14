Lizzo Teams Up With Major VR Game—Here’s What She’s Up To

Lizzo is no stranger to participating in games and competitions. For one, as a very successful pop artist, her music has appeared in games like Just Dance 2021. She’s participated in marching band and ran a Amazon Studio, insensitive dance competition Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Also, let’s not forget when her song Juice became an unofficial anthem for Untitled Goose Game.

Did I cut a trailer for @house_house_'s Untitled Goose Game using @lizzo's "Juice" simply because she says, "Blame it on a goose?"



Of course I did. pic.twitter.com/3MFkmhdszS — Jeff Ramos (@ohjefframos) September 25, 2019

Now Lizzo music is entering the virtual reality space combining her upbeat tunes perfect for cardio, Beat Saber! Following up from a recent Billie Eilish collab, the popular VR game didn’t just include music, but also a new stunning arena, too! Pop and R&B choreographer Sean Bankhead designed most of the movement in this pack that’s now available on all platforms Beat Saber exists—Play Station Store, Oculus Store, and Steam.

In an October 11 tweet from the official Beat Saber account, the company concisely explained why Lizzo was the perfect choice to include. “WHY @Lizzo? Her Music Pack has THE dance-in-front-of-your-bedroom-mirror tracks.” I like to make broad generalizations about music tastes, but if Lizzo’s music doesn’t at least make you smile (if not outright want to dance and sing along), you may need to get checked out.

Beat Saber and Lizzo’s team picked a selection of some of her biggest hits and weren’t afraid to go with a ballad, too. These are available to purchase individually or as a cheaper bundle. The bundle includes:

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

About Damn Time

Cuz I Love You

Everybody’s Gay

Good As Hell

Juice

Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

Truth Hurts

Worship

Have you played Beat Saber before? If so, what artist would you like to see do a collab with the company?

