We Have Been BLESSED: Lizzo Releases a Christmas Song

Editor’s update: The song was originally released in 2015, but Lizzo’s tweet today (with her now enormous platform and popularity) makes the song not new, but new to us! Please enjoy!

Lizzo just dropped a Christmas song on us! That’s right! The holiday season is upon us, and while some of us have to mentally prepare ourselves for the exhaustion of hearing George Michael’s “Last Christmas” (a song that I hate with the fiery passion of a million suns thanks to my time working retail), others revel in the fact they can now sing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the top of their lungs, over and over, and for once, not be looked at like we should be locked behind bars. Carey’s classic, maybe the last great pop Christmas song to come out in our modern era, was released in 1994. That was TWENTY FIVE years ago! But now, thanks to Lizzo, we have a new holiday bop to keep us warm through the winter months!

It’s got a catchy beat and lyrics that truly encapsulate what makes the Christmas season both wonderful and extremely irritating (“carolers singing off-key” and “50-something street” had me spitting out my coffee). I have a feeling it’s going to be my repeat banger for the next two months. On her YouTube channel, Lizzo wrote about why she chose to write a holiday tune:

“I’ve always loved Christmas music. Working in retail deferred my love for it, but time heals all wounds. Ricky Reed and I really enjoyed ourselves in the studio trying to reimagine the modern-day Christmas love story. Not everybody’s in the Christmas spirit these days, but love can give even the biggest Scrooge a little holiday cheer.”

Topical and yet also timeless (I would grow weary of mandatory “Christmas joy” even before Trump was elected in 2016), I have a feeling that “Never Felt Like Christmas” will become a new holiday staple! Reminder to self: check back in twenty five years (providing that society has not collapsed and humanity still exists) and see if this is true. In the meantime, happy November y’all!

