We’re Ready to Dive Straight Into Listening to Erin Morgenstern’s Gorgeous The Starless Sea

We couldn’t be more excited that New York Times bestselling author Erin Morgenstern has a new book after her acclaimed The Night Circus. In The Starless Sea, a glorious, fantastical love story set in a secret underground world, you’ll find pirates, painters, lovers, and liars (these are a few of our favorite things). And this story is so rich that it’s best to listen to the delicious words wash up against your ears in audiobook form.

Here’s what’s in store for us as we embark on The Starless Sea:

Zachary Ezra Rawlins is a graduate student in Vermont when he discovers a mysterious book hidden in the stacks. As he turns the pages, entranced by tales of lovelorn prisoners, key collectors, and nameless acolytes, he reads something strange: a story from his own childhood. Bewildered by this inexplicable book and desperate to make sense of how his own life came to be recorded, Zachary uncovers a series of clues—a bee, a key, and a sword—that lead him to a masquerade party in New York, to a secret club, and through a doorway to an ancient library hidden far below the surface of the earth. What Zachary finds in this curious place is more than just a buried home for books and their guardians—it is a place of lost cities and seas, lovers who pass notes under doors and across time, and of stories whispered by the dead. Zachary learns of those who have sacrificed much to protect this realm, relinquishing their sight and their tongues to preserve this archive, and also of those who are intent on its destruction. Together with Mirabel, a fierce, pink-haired protector of the place, and Dorian, a handsome, barefoot man with shifting alliances, Zachary travels the twisting tunnels, darkened stairwells, crowded ballrooms, and sweetly soaked shores of this magical world, discovering his purpose—in both the mysterious book and in his own life.

The description of this book is so entrancing all on its own that we can’t wait to get our earbuds streaming The Starless Sea. Dominic Hoffman’s brilliant narration is just the tip of the iceberg in this wonderful full-cast production of Morgenstern’s evocative words.

The Starless Sea audiobook is the perfect companion to take on on your holiday travels, ensuring you will sail far away from lines at the airport and gridlock traffic into the magical world Erin Morgenstern has wrought.

