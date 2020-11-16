Things We Saw Today: Jon M. Chu in Talks to Direct Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Movie

Director Jon M. Chu, known for the movie phenom Crazy Rich Asians, is in negotiations to helm Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite not being a huge hit, there is no denying that millennials love Lilo and Stitch and Stitch’s popularity as a stuffed animal has carried that on for younger generations. As a Disney film that depicts Native Hawaiian culture, it is of the utmost importance that someone on the live-action writing team reflects that at the very least.

Lilo and Nani meant a lot to brown girls everywhere, but were especially one for Native women. Not to mention the film took the time to talk about poverty, child services, and the challenges of raising your sibling when you are still a child yourself. The film is beautiful and does not need to be remade, but the Mouse will make money and since people keep seeing these live-action movies … here we are.

(via THR, image: Disney)

What did you see out there today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com