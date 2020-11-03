Things We Saw Today: The First Known Polling Place To Be Stationed Inside an LGBTQ+ Bar

A restaurant and bar in Houston, Texas has made history as the first known LGBTQ+ bar to house a polling place in a presidential election, not just in the country, but in the world.

According to Chron.com, “The bar-turned-polling location is complete with 14 voting booths and poll workers who speak different languages, including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and Indonesian.”

Say “Hello” in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese or Indonesian. The friendly poll workers at BUDDY’S are happy to help you #vote. pic.twitter.com/KhQfsHtDGD — BUDDY’S (@BUDDYSHouston) November 3, 2020

For colonists—white, landowning, male colonists, that is—American elections used to basically be big, drunken parties. So thanks to Buddy’s for helping to bring that tradition back.

Harris County, where this bar is located, has been subjected to some serious voter suppression in recent days, from a Republican-led (luckily ultimately unsuccessful) lawsuit attempting to throw out 127,000 ballots to the closing all but one drive-through polling place. So it’s nice to see a polling place that, beyond just existing–which is, on its own, extremely important–is so inclusive and just plain fun.

We’re not a regular county, we’re a *cool* county. https://t.co/rB6wsuC3q9 — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) November 3, 2020

A hero.

An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn — Jay Westcott (@jwestcottphoto) November 3, 2020

Some races to keep an eye on!

Today there are 11 trans candidates on the ballot in local races across the country. Three are incumbents (@pwcdanica, the fourth, is up for re-election next year). If four of eight of the non-incumbents win, trans political reprsentation will DOUBLE in 2020. — Sydney Bauer (@femme_thoughts) November 3, 2020

Vote!

(image: Buddy’s on Twitter)

