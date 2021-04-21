Things We Saw Today: FINALLY, LeVar Burton Is Guest Hosting Jeopardy!

Fans (and the beloved actor and host himself) have been campaigning for months for LeVar Burton to host Jeopardy! and finally, we’re being listened to. Former host of the show Reading Rainbow and star of shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, Burton is one of those actors who is loved by people everywhere.

So naturally, it makes sense that his calming nature and beloved status would make him a good choice to at least guest host the show. Recently, Jeopardy! has been having guest hosts come on in the meantime, trying to figure out who best fits the mold left behind by Alex Trebek. For so many of us, we’ve been yelling about LeVar Burton since the search began, but it seemed like time and time again, they weren’t listening.

Everyone was else was getting their time except for LeVar Burton but our campaigns and cries worked out!

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37: • Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

LeVar Burton is set to host for 4 days this summer from July 26th – July 30th. Will I be watching all four times? Yes, of course I will. Because I want Burton to take over. He has the right energy for the show. He’s that same beloved status that Trebek was, and it would just bring a new life to the game show and get us all excited once more. So I hope this is the first step towards Jeopardy! handing LeVar Burton the keys.

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

