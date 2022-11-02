Let’s Talk About the Three Most Important Deleted Scenes From ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon has totally revitalized Westeros, and it did so while jumping quickly through time to get the audience to the start of the Civil War. As a result, we have some scenes that were cut and/or never filmed. Vulture has complied a list, but I want to focus on the three that really highlight the smaller moments we have missed.

1. Rhaenyra helping Alicent into her wedding gown:

Two deleted scenes from Episode 2: Rhaenyra confronting Alicent over her betrothal to King Viserys and Rhaenyra being forced to help Alicent get ready for the ceremony. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/IBX9tF5uuB — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 10, 2022

While the marriage between Rhaenyra’s childhood friend and father was not filmed, we did find out that they filmed some scenes between Rhaenyra and Alicent. One is of them arguing right after it is announced that Alicent will marry Viserys, and the other is Rhaenyra helping Alicent into her wedding dress.

The relationship between these two women is at the core of the series. While the source material, Fire & Blood, depicts them as cordial at best, the show positions their childhood friendship and love as the heartbeat of the show, which is why it is so important that the breakdown of that bond is equally explored. I want to see these moments between the girls, and hopefully, in the first season boxset, those scenes will be released.

2. Ser Criston being knighted and joining the Kingsguard:

6. criston being sworn in as a kingsguard and rhaenyra putting his armour on pic.twitter.com/EHIiqtjwCe — Kayla ? (@CaraxesOwner) October 24, 2022

Ser Criston Cole is a character I hate, but early on in the season, just like the breakdown between Alicent and Rhaenyra, we watch the knight and his princess fall in love and then fall apart. One of the most discoursed scenes early on was the sex scene between Rhaenyra and Ser Criston. Fans discussed the power dynamic and whether it was dubious consent because of Rhaenyra’s station. I have nuanced feelings about it because of the age difference in the source material, the patriarchal issues, and the fact that it was filmed in a way that deeply implies consent.

But, if they had used visual language before to show just how closely and intimately Rhaenyra is tied to his concepts of honor, it would have done a lot to create more complexity for Cole. It was also deepens his conflict rather than having him just come across as a bitter incel.

3. Daemon comforting Baela and Rhaena:

Fellow Mary Sue writer Rachel Leishman has previously discussed this, but it was extremely unwise for them to delete the scene between Daemon and his daughters Baela and Rhaena. Due to the time jump between episodes five and six, we have no idea how the relationship between Daemon and his second wife, Laena, goes. From Fire & Blood, it is hinted that they had affection for each other and explicitly stated that Rhaenyra would visit them from time to time. Mourning Laena is part of what brings Rhaenyra and Daemon together.

Baela and Rhaena are just kind of there in the TV series. Even though they were made part of the child fight club in which Aemond Targaryen loses an eye, since then, they have existed in the background—pawns to be shifted about with zero real personality. For all the diversity talk, they are just kind of there, and hopefully that will change. But it is sad that we have no idea what Daemon feels for them at all in the show, other than he probably wouldn’t want them to be cupbearers for Aegon the Elder.

What scenes do you think shouldn’t have been cut?

(via Vulture, featured image: HBO)

