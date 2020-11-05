Trump Is Just Claiming Things as His Own on Twitter So the Internet Claimed Oscar Isaac

Donald Trump is not taking his potential election loss well. Not only has he continued to double down on lies, saying that this election was stolen from him despite the fact that Republicans put in so many roadblocks to stop people from voting. Last night though, it was taken to a new level when Trump decided to just tweet out that he “claimed” four states.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Now, not only is that terrifying, but it’s also just incorrect. Throughout this entire election, Donald Trump has been trying his best to stop mail-in ballots from happening, despite there being a global pandemic, because he knew that it would lean more Democratic.

Mike Schur explained this latest Trump tactic better than I could by using the scene from The Office where Michael Scott just “declares” bankruptcy and everyone has to tell him that that isn’t how it works.

We wrote this moment for a very doofy character who did not understand the world or how it works, and it’s now literally how Trump’s whole family is trying to win a federal election. pic.twitter.com/OExbiHoVRq — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 4, 2020

So, as things tend to in 2020, Trump’s claim instantly became a meme. But what was especially hilarious, as I claimed Baby Yoda and a Sebastian Stan photoshoot myself, was the majority of the internet coming together to claim Oscar Isaac as their own, and honestly, love that for us all.

I hereby claim Oscar Isaac and Keanu Reeves — Emmy Potter (@emmylanepotter) November 4, 2020

I claim Oscar Isaac as my real life actual boyfriend https://t.co/mOrzaT917G — Mikaela Jensen (@mikaelamliss) November 4, 2020

Hey I claim Oscar Isaac! https://t.co/4HSDApRgDa — m (@inspaceandtime) November 4, 2020

I have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, that I am banging Chris Pine (who won’t allow legal observers) Scott Moir and Oscar Isaac, all of whom are SUPER into me. Additionally, I hereby claim a common law marriage to Bruce Springsteen if, in fact… pic.twitter.com/H18JpVTwLS — M (@suchplatonic) November 4, 2020

Since we’re all claiming things that don’t belong to us, I hereby claim otters, Chinooks, Oscar Isaac and all the pizza. — Kate Keehan (@readeatretreat) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim, for relationship purposes, Oscar Isaac and Idris Elba as my boyfriends. — Mare #CountEveryVote Swallow (@mareswallow) November 4, 2020

I also hereby claim Oscar Isaac’s hand in marriage. https://t.co/tOVPKaA3N4 — Alexis Breese (@Breese_Alexis) November 5, 2020

Is our collective love over Oscar Isaac the one thing that can unite us all? Probably. I would definitely agree to a world where we all just talked about our love of Oscar Isaac.

