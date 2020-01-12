Let’s #BlameTheDarkSideFor All Our Issues in 2020

We’re barely 2 weeks into 2020, and already the universe is at it again. Threats of nuclear war, mass climate destruction, natural disasters, and so many bad movies that get dumped on us in January. Well, I say it’s time to call out the true villain in all this. Not politicians, not ignorance, not hubris: I’m talking about that Big Sith Energy.

Who needs personal responsibility when you can just attribute the world’s ills to that murky and menacing Dark Side? From intergalactic civil war to losing your car keys yet again, there’s no problem too big or small that we can’t blame on the Dark Side. Mercury being in retrograde is such a 2010s excuse, am I right?

Folks are taking to Twitter to express what they are blaming the Dark Side for. Let’s take a look:

#BlameTheDarkSideFor accidentally opening Internet Explorer instead of Chrome pic.twitter.com/aStSP81d6U — The1stBAT (@The1stBAT) January 11, 2020

#BlameTheDarkSideFor my Baby yoda cookies not coming out right… pic.twitter.com/FQZLaHD4e6 — Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) January 11, 2020

#BlameTheDarkSideFor the lack of a Twitter edit button pic.twitter.com/r4SGd3P0s8 — The1stBAT (@The1stBAT) January 11, 2020

I #BlameTheDarkSideFor making me work on Saturday. It’s why Vader is on my work keys. pic.twitter.com/VuiK6Kgciz — Lisa Lemon (@mseric21) January 11, 2020

#BlametheDarkSideFor Whoever thought of

CANCELLING SHOWS ON A CLIFFHANGER

😠😠😠😠😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/BMuZD9CmfT — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) January 11, 2020

#BlameTheDarkSideFor raisin cookies that masquerade as chocolate chip — Ashley (@beskar_heart) January 11, 2020

#BlameTheDarkSideFor the MCU not making this movie yet… pic.twitter.com/95BgjJaeHE — Luis Urbalejo (@tiotish64) January 12, 2020

#BlameTheDarkSideFor that last season of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/QQWeOf8vmy — Mara Jade Skywalker (@MasterJediMara) January 11, 2020

What are you blaming the Dark Side for in 2020?

