Let’s #BlameTheDarkSideFor All Our Issues in 2020

We're banishing Sith energy from our souls this year.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 12th, 2020, 12:40 pm

Kylo Ren and Rey fighting like siblings

We’re barely 2 weeks into 2020, and already the universe is at it again. Threats of nuclear war, mass climate destruction, natural disasters, and so many bad movies that get dumped on us in January. Well, I say it’s time to call out the true villain in all this. Not politicians, not ignorance, not hubris: I’m talking about that Big Sith Energy.

Who needs personal responsibility when you can just attribute the world’s ills to that murky and menacing Dark Side? From intergalactic civil war to losing your car keys yet again, there’s no problem too big or small that we can’t blame on the Dark Side. Mercury being in retrograde is such a 2010s excuse, am I right?

Folks are taking to Twitter to express what they are blaming the Dark Side for. Let’s take a look:

What are you blaming the Dark Side for in 2020?

(image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

