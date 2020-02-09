Things We Saw Today: Let’s All Sing the Praises of Laura Dern

It’s no secret that we here at TMS love Laura Dern. And obviously we’re not alone: the iconic actress has long been a fan favorite, and is coming off of an incredible run in 2019 that includes scene-stealing performances in Big Little Lies, Marriage Story, and Little Women. Dern has already won a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and is favored to win the Oscar for her performance in Marriage Story.

But all those awards pale in comparison to the tribute she got at the Independent Spirit Awards. Host Aubrey Plaza introduced the Gay Men’s Choir of Los Angeles to sing a tribute to the best queer film moments of 2019. They name-checked J. Lo pole dancing in Hustlers, Terrence Malick’s extended hiatus between films, and other moments before zeroing in on Dern.

The Choir sang Dern’s praises, noting various moments of queer excellence in Marriage Story, such as Dern taking off her heels, ordering a kale salad, and dressing slutty for court. Finally they just kept singing her name and were joined by Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) to bring the house down.

It was a hilarious bit, made all the better by Laura Dern’s shocked and delighted reactions. Many joined in the celebration of Dern on Twitter:

A choir of gay men singing Laura Dern's name over and over again is exactly how I pictured my eventual entrance to heaven. https://t.co/AC0TvKdg0e — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 9, 2020

I have never in my LIFE seen something with it’s finger so firmly on the pulse of gay film twitter im flabbergasted at our hivemind collective being so wholly on display like this https://t.co/hHzBBQkkep — 💛j🌻 (@iIovwoozi) February 9, 2020

The Oscars found dead https://t.co/Y2HhLWVAtR — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 9, 2020

This is the best part of any award show you’ll see this year. Sensational. https://t.co/NYD6IpcRQx — James Corden (@JKCorden) February 9, 2020

At this point I’d be fine with Laura Dern giving a “You’re welcome” speech. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 9, 2020

Though she wasn’t nominated, Laura Dern was clearly the night’s biggest winner. We have no choice but to stan.

Michael Waldron, head writer of Disney+ series Loki, will rewrite Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The women of Birds of Prey on filming those intense action sequences. (via io9)

Check out this new TV spot for Mulan. (via CBR)

We truly cannot handle this running owl:

Y’all ever saw a owl run pic.twitter.com/RDAjAeCvZl — 🏁 (@NewYorkNeek) February 7, 2020 RIP Robert Conrad, star of TV’s The Wild Wild West, who passed away at 84. (via SyfyWire)

Famed character actor Orson Bean (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Being John Malkovich) has passed away at 91. (via AP News)

Hollywood is turning the Halloween novelty song “Monster Mash” into a film. No word yet on whether or not it will be a graveyard smash. (via AVClub)

When your notifications give you conflicting advice: Pokémon go die in a tornado pic.twitter.com/eAcIYdZDVD — Ursa the bear cop (@RealBearHours) February 8, 2020

How are you spending this glorious Sunday, Mary Suevians?

