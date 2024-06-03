Lethal Cosmetics’ ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Collection Is a Threat to My Wallet

It’s a crime that we haven’t gotten an Avatar: The Last Airbender makeup collaboration earlier. Luckily for us ATLA fans, we’re finally getting eyeshadow palettes, graphic eyeliners, and so much more.

Recommended Videos

The Avatar: The Last Airbender collection was released on May 31, 2024. You can get your very own palettes at Lethal Cosmetics for a pre-order discount price of $29 each. If you want the whole collection, you can get it on sale for $291.65 while it’s in pre-order stage. The first batch of the collaboration sold out quickly, so you should get the pre-order bundle for the next batch while you still can!

Palettes that make you feel in your element

Even if you identify with one element from the series more than the others, I foresee myself using all the palettes year-round. You can’t take a look at the Water Palette and tell me it’s not giving off winter vibes. The Air Palette is perfect for the spring season, and the Fire Palette makes summers look extra scorchier. The Earth Palette’s verdant greens make it perfect for the fall season, so you can stand out from the many dead leaves.

But it doesn’t stop at palettes. We’ve also gotten exciting graphic eyeliners from the collection named after the members of the GaAang. The colors are inspired by Zuko, Toph, Katara, and Aang in relation to the elements that they bend. They’re all perfect to make your looks a little more extra than usual.

If you think Sokka is getting left out, he has a special eye product of his own. Being the only non-bender in the GaAang, it’s fitting that he has his own Sokka Glitter Gel. You can use them to highlight your eyelids and draw graphic cat eyes, among many other things. Sokka would be proud to see what you can come up with through his glitter gel pot.

Can an eyeliners give you bending abilities?

Can it get any better than the eye makeup products? Absolutely, because this collection also has intricately carved lipsticks. You may have seen lip products like it in other brands like Florasis, which make you hesitate to use them because of how nicely carved they are. Inspired by Azula and her friends Ty Lee and Mai, these lipsticks are here to bring some needed fire and elegance into your life.

Actual cosmetics aside, I think two of the best things to come out of this collaboration are the “My Cabbages!” makeup sponge and the Appa Makeup Bag. Who would’ve thought even the cabbage merchant would play a part in this collaboration? Appa becoming a makeup bag for this collaboration is just unbearably cute. My wallet is shaking as an ATLA fan.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more