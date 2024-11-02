‘Let the cooking commence’: fans are elated a new Godzilla film has been announced with ‘Minus One’ team

What was the best film of 2024? The Oscars would have us believe it was Oppenheimer. But we all know that 2024 saw the release of an even better movie about the horrors of World War II, as experienced by Japan. The Boy and the Heron could be an acceptable answer, but the best movie was definitely Godzilla Minus One.

Recommended Videos

Everyone agreeing with the statement above received the best possible news this week. The official Godzilla Twitter/X account posted an “emergency announcement” to tell us that a new Godzilla movie has been greenlit. To be clear, this is not the American franchise where Godzilla plays buddy cop with his frenemy King Kong. This is the proper Japanese franchise from Toho Studios.

What’s more, we received excellent news about the film’s creative team. Godzilla Minus One writer, director, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki will reprise all three roles for the new film. Given that Yamazaki’s team won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects this year, and given that Godzilla Minus One is generally phenomenal in every way, this is excellent news.

We’re so back

LET THE COOKING COMMENCE

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NrPjZoAuSU — Zentreya⚡? VSHOJO (@zentreya) November 1, 2024

It’s unclear whether or not the new Godzilla film will be a sequel to Godzilla Minus One. But nobody seems to care about the particulars at this current moment. All we had to learn was that there would be a new Godzilla movie by the guy who brought us Minus One, and the internet collectively lost their minds with glee.

Upon its release, Godzilla Minus One was widely accepted by critics and fans alike as one of the best Godzilla films ever made. And if you count both the American and Japanese Godzilla films, there are 38 in total, so that’s no small feat. Minus One is a deeply moving tale about the horrors and traumas of war and the way warring governments can rob their citizens of their humanity.

But on a more “action digest” level, and in contrast with the American films, Godzilla is quite horrifying in Minus One, in all the ways you want from a top-notch monster movie.

The announcement came with excellent timing for American fans, too. Both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus Color, the stunning black-and-white version of the film, returned to theaters across North America on November 1 for a limited run. If, for whatever life reason, you’ve read until the end of this article without seeing Minus One, you’re in great luck.

So rejoice! Godzilla is so deeply back.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy