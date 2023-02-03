Let Seth Rogen Teach You How Not To Be a Jerk About Disliking the MCU

The conversation about whether Marvel movies are horrible for the cinema landscape has been increasingly frustrating. But Seth Rogen is teaching everyone how not to be a jerk if the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t for you. Being a dick about disliking the MCU has become something of the norm, but in an interview with Total Film, Rogen talked about how he views the MCU vs. something like The Boys (where he’s a producer).

When talking about his work with Evan Goldberg (who also is a producer on The Boys), he talked about how they really shared a love of comics with each other. “One of the first things we ever bonded over was a love of comic books,” Rogen said. “I still have all the comic books I grew up with somewhere. I would go to the comic-book store every week. So as someone who just loves these stories, and always fantasized about seeing them brought to life, I think it’s cool. I like a lot of the films.”

He went on to praise the work that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is doing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me,'” Rogen told Total Film with a laugh.

And that’s the way to do it!

So often, someone makes hating the Marvel Cinematic Universe their entire personality. And, sure, there are people who only want to talk about the MCU, but it truly seems to consume the haters. I love the MCU, but I also just love movies in general and have a great many interests, and most of my friends who also love the MCU are the same way. But hating the MCU is a defining quality for some, and it’s wild.

Rogen made it easy to share your dislike for the franchise without trashing people who do like it. So often, these anti-MCU sentiments come with an insult for those who do like the MCU. Rogen just shared that sometimes, these movies are geared towards younger audiences, and as someone who still loves things like Disney movies that are specifically geared towards kids, I don’t mind that as much as Rogen does.

And that’s fine; he’s not hating on fans. It’s just not for him sometimes, and I wish more of the conversation about Marvel recognized that—people just recognizing that it is their own personal feelings and not how everyone else has to feel. So, if you don’t like the MCU, take note from Rogen. Make it about you and yourself and what you like, and less about what others like.

(featured image: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

