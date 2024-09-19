‘LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’ finally gave fans what they’ve wanted for years

There is a long legacy of fans of Star Wars wanting to see their favorite theory come to life in a story. Now, with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, we were given that chance. At least that’s what we got with Ahmed Best’s return to an iconic character.

Recommended Videos

In the new series, which debuted on Disney+, we are given a world where all our favorite storylines in Star Wars are a little bit different. If you think you know the Skywalker legacy, think again. The LEGO holding the galaxy together is removed and Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), and two brothers are thrown into an alternate reality.

Part of that reality gives us something I have always wanted: Darth Jar Jar Binks. The character who was introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace has been the topic of many fan theories, one including the idea that he is secretly a Sith lord.

It is, admittedly, one of our more outlandish ideas as fans of the franchise, but still one that has delighted us all, and Rebuild the Galaxy gave us Darth Jar Jar in action. The premise of the show starts with the fabric of reality as we know it changing. Darth Vader is a good guy, C-3PO is more of a villain than he normally is, and planets are all different. Everything changes, and we are given the chance to see Star Wars stories we always wanted but would never get in canon, including a new kind of Jar Jar Binks.

Personally, I wish we got to see more stories like this. I want a world where Alderaan lives. Let me see an entire series where it is Leia who is the Jedi. Rebuild the Galaxy gives us the opportunity to look at this franchise in a new way, much like Marvel’s What If…?, and I love it.

The cast has things they want to see too

When speaking with Moynihan, someone who I do know is a big fan of the franchise, I asked him what the most exciting thing to see was in this world was. He enthusiastically agreed about Darth Jar Jar.

“I get to fight Darth Jar Jar!” Moynihan exclaimed and continued to talk about the fun Star Was things he’s gotten to do and how that compares to Rebuilld the Galaxy. “You dream about like ‘Am I ever going to have a lightsaber in my hand to battle someone?’ And never did I think it would be Darth Jar Jar.”

You can see our full interview here:

When I spoke with Tony Revolori, Gaten Matarazzo, and Marsai Martin, the enthusiasm for Darth Jar Jar was the same. It shows not only a love for the show they all created together but also just a genuine love and happiness over this franchise.

You can see our interview here:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is on Disney+ now and it is such a fun time. Darth Jar Jar is just the beginning of the magic. Plus, an all-white Vader is kinda funny.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy