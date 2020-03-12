Is Legends of Tomorrow Crossing Over With … Supernatural?!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is no stranger to crossovers, after multiple crises on a bunch of earths. But the picture for the upcoming March 24th episode “Zari not Zari” makes it look like they’re crossing over with a show that isn’t in the DC Universe … Supernatural!

In new promo images for “Zari not Zari,” a few of the Legends, including Sara, Constantine and Charlie are seen in the woods with a very very familiar 1967 chevy impala. Are they on a case with the Winchesters?

It’s one thing to have an Impala around, but one with that license plate and a devil’s trap painted inside the trunk? That’s not just any car, that’s Dean Winchester’s Baby.

So are Castiel and Constantine going to be comparing trenchcoats?

Probably not because the Legends aren’t in the America of Supernatural for the episode, they’re in … Vancouver BC?

Here’s the logline for the hour:

MEMORIES – Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509). Original airdate 3/24/2020.

So, it might be that the Legends end up near a television studio somewhere in BC and just borrow a cool looking car from the set of the television show Supernatural? Way weirder things have happened on this show.

As a bonus, I would love the reveal that this is somehow the same version of our world that Sam and Dean visited in the classic season six episode “The French Mistake.”

Legends and Supernatural are both suited to this kind of meta crossover, given than both shows love to break the fourth wall and send their characters to crazy places like a version of purgatory that looks like Ikea or an episode of Scooby-Doo.

But logistically, they’re set up for this as well. Not only do Supernatural and Legends of Tomorrow share a network (the CW) and studio (Warner Brothers), they also share space. The actual studios where the two series film in Vancouver are literally across the street from one another, so it was probably easy for the Legends crew to borrow Baby for a day or two.

And when I said there was only one Baby? Well, that’s not quite right either. Supernatural have about seven different versions of the car on hand. There are three “Hero” cars, three stunt cars and one version that can come apart for shots into the car. We’re not sure which one the Legends borrow, but I can’t wait to hear what Constantine has to say about the warding.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9:00 pm on The CW.

(Images: Michael Courtney/The CW)

