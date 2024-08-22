Leave Amandla Stenberg alone and do literally anything else with your time

The Acolyte is not coming back for a second season. That news is upsetting, but what really hurts about the situation is that fans knew this news was going to bring out the worst in “those” Star Wars fans. You know, the fans who never gave the show a chance.

Supposed Star Wars fans took to social media the minute a single bit of news came out about The Acolyte and trashed it before they ever saw a single frame. It was non-stop, aggressive, and it made those of us who liked the series beyond frustrated with how they were reacting to the series online. Still, the rest of us found a way to talk about the series and love it.

However, those angry fans are now celebrating the news of The Acolyte’s cancellation by attacking the cast and mocking them for the series. Amandla Stenberg, who led the series by playing the twins Mae and Osha, has had multiple “fans” ridiculing them on their social media posts.

Stenberg has not posted since the news broke but that hasn’t stopped these people with nothing better to do from commenting on their past posts about the show with absolutely disgusting comments.

These are just some of the comments under Amandla Stenberg’s latest Instagram post. Yet another black Star Wars actor getting harassed, and not a single word from Lucasfilm to denounce it.



Is this the audience you want to pander to? pic.twitter.com/q17Uvgu3r8 — Noah (@keldorjedii) August 20, 2024

The only pushback that Stenberg made against these trolls (during the run of the show) was to post a song about how their racist attacks and the “discourse” they kept bringing up about the show made no sense because they were bringing up interviews from 2018 from a different project. Even this post is getting comments mocking Stenberg for the cancellation of the series.

If something I didn’t like got canceled, you know what I’d do? Say, “Okay good, moving on,” and do just that. These guys have decided to … relentlessly attack Stenberg instead.

What does this do other than make you look weird?

There is no world where commenting on someone’s old posts is normal. It is, however, the MO of these trolls. Do you know how many men have called me a cow on a picture of myself from June of 2023, all because they disagree with me about Star Wars? Do you know why that picture is their choice? Because it just happens to be pinned to my profile. The pictures of Stenberg they’re commenting on are all their most recent posts.

They’re so determined to try to say something snarky (and failing at it) that they don’t care what they’re commenting on. They just want to make sure someone reads their hateful remark. Look, none of the people doing this are creative. They’re all variations of the same thing. But if you get snarky back and get mean? They think you’re the worst person on the planet. So honestly, what I will say is this: I think they need to leave Stenberg alone. I also think that someone at Lucasfilm should say something because the cast getting attacked because they aren’t moving forward with a show is not okay.

Stenberg, I will defend you and your work. These guys are so sad that they’re spending time sitting in their homes, commenting on a post that the person isn’t going to see. But I hope that Stenberg knows that so many of us love and support them.

