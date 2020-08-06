Things We Saw Today: The League of Their Own Series Is a Go at Amazon!

The TV gods are good today: Amazon has given a series order to A League of Their Own! The series comes from Broad City’s Abbi Jacobsen and Will Graham (not the guy from Hannibal). The series will focus on a diverse cast with different characters from the All-American Girl’s Baseball League than first seen in the 1992 movie of the same name from Penny Marshall.

Very very excited about this! And I would consider it more of a reinterpretation. The film is the film, which I love + always will — but we’re trying to tell a lot more stories. https://t.co/BHoMEq5Sgt — Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) August 6, 2020

The cast will include Jacobsen as well as The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden alongside Chanté Adams and Gbemisola Ikumelo (pictured) as well as Kelly McCormack and Roberta Colindrez. Jacobsen and Graham gave the following statement:

“Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life …. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.

Just look at this behind the scenes shot shared by Carden. We’re already obsessed.

you like behind the scenes pictures? 🤫⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1wb0CezB1m — D’Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) August 6, 2020

We could not be more excited about this series getting a full pick up. An inclusive cast and a story we’ve wanted to see more of for 28 years? Sounds like a home run.

