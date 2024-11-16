Lauren Boebert apparently asked about aliens having a secret underwater base on Earth

Government whistleblowers say that there are aliens among us, and Lauren Boebert wants to know where. A secret underwater base, potentially? That’s her best guess.

Knowing this upcoming administration, she’s probably concerned about ICE’s capabilities to reach these extraterrestrials. Considering Trump’s dreams of mass deportation, I’m sure that Boebert wants to get a head start with legitimate aliens to worm her way into the incumbent president’s good graces.

On November 13, former Department of Defense officials and ex-military personnel appeared before Congress to proclaim the existence of extraterrestrials and shed light on the subsequent government cover-ups that followed. They claimed that the U.S. government has been in contact with UFOs (now called “unidentified anomalous phenomena” or “UAPs”) and that some government employees have even been injured in their dealings with these seemingly paranormal presences. There was no concrete evidence brought forth to back these claims.

“We are not alone in the cosmos,” said Luis Elizondo, a former military intelligence official. He went on to excoriate government intelligence agencies for their “excessive secrecy” in attempting to “hide the fact.” No one was ready to uncover those facts more than Lauren Boebert, who grilled the officials about rumors of secret underwater alien bases. “Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters [that] could indicate a base or presence between the ocean’s surface?” she asked. “Are there any technological capabilities that have been observed in these oceanic UAPs to defy our current understanding of physics or human engineering capabilities?” Where did she get these ideas? Maybe there’s something special in those vapes she loves to smoke.

To the officials’ knowledge, the answer is “no.” But subaqueous alien fortresses aren’t the only thing that Boebert is worried about. She also questioned officials about “rumors that have come up to the Hill” concerning a human/alien “hybrid” no doubt created in a government lab or a steamy interspecies tryst. All four panelists had no idea what she was talking about, which is generally the case for anyone stuck listening to Lauren Boebert try to string a sentence together.

When it comes to spewing conspiracy theories, Lauren Boebert is old hat. She opened her statement to the panel with “May as well just go all out and say it: The Earth is flat, birds are government drones, and we’ve never set foot on the moon, and Joe Biden received 81 million votes in the 2020 election.” While a spokesperson for Boebert attempted to play off the congresswoman’s statements as a joke, we can’t be sure. After all, Boebert once liked a Facebook post from a mother who took to the site to complain that her children were being taught that the Earth is round.

Boebert closed her statements by saying she “will not relent until we get those answers to the American people.” What exactly does that mean?

